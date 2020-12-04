Gluten free Christmas cookies recipe from new book “Baking from the Heart”

This recipe is taken from the wonderful new gluten free baking book "Baking from the Heart" by Soraya Quigley also known as Cozebakes. It's a wonderful collection of gluten free recipes for coeliacs or those with a gluten intolerance. That said, the recipes are all so well thought out and perfected that the anyone would enjoy these recipes. This is a wonderful gift for the baker in your life.

These delicious biscuits are perfect for cutting out using your favourite festive cutters. They work well to different flavour additions and bake up in no time.

I have also used an embossed rolling pin to get a pattern on the dough and then decorated them with royal icing.

This recipe is free from soya, nuts and is vegetarian also.

You can add spices and some raisins to the recipe too for a really nice biscuit that will be full of flavour.

I’ve reduced the sugar quantity but I’ll put in the original amount and you can decide yourself. Also, I left them in the fridge before baking even though the original recipe didn’t state to do this, but I feel that most biscuits, specially gluten free ones, benefit from going into the oven cold.

Bake with love

Soraya x

Gluten Free Christmas Cookies

Ingredients:

100g butter, softened

100g caster sugar (75g in my recipe)

1 egg yolk

1/2 a lemon for zest and for juice ** (see note below)

200g gluten free plain flour

½ tsp xanthan gum

** Note ** I measured the juice of 1/2 a lemon and it worked out at 1 tbsp and 1 tsp

Method:

Place the butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl and beat together until light and fluffy. I like to beat the butter on it’s own first and then add the sugar and beat again.

Add the egg yolk, grated lemon rind and the lemon juice and beat well.

Sieve the flour into the bowl and stir to combine. You can bring it together at the very end with your hands.

Cut in half and roll out the dough on a floured surface to the thickness desired. As it’s a gluten free dough, it can sometimes break easily when rolled so I placed the dough on a floured piece of parchment and rolled it out there. Then I cut out the shapes and removed the excess dough. It was just a matter then of lifting the parchment unto a baking tray without handling the dough too much.

I cut out trees, stars and snowflakes and used one of my embossed rolling pins to give the biscuits a real festive feel.

Place the trays into the fridge for 20 minutes so now you can turn on your oven. It’s 200C or 180C (fan) and Gas 6.

Once the oven is preheated, put the baking trays in and bake for 10 / 12 minutes. You don’t want the biscuits to brown too much.

Leave them for a few minutes on the baking tray and then gently remove them to a wire cooling rack and leave till cold.

Decorate as you like and enjoy!