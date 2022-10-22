Glow from head to mistle-toe the Iconic Bronze Christmas collection

Glow up this Christmas and radiate “It Girl” vibes with Iconic Bronze’s dreamy party perfect gift sets. From the ultimate tanning routine to luxurious lashes, luscious lip glosses and everything in between, you’ll find something for everyone, right at your fingertips.

This Christmas, Iconic Bronze are also welcoming some brand new products to their ever expanding collection, with their face sculpting contour sticks and lip glosses sure to become handbag staples this festive season.

Bronze Me Up Babe RRP €15/£13 (worth €21.98/£19.14)

The perfect set for the glam gal that is new to the bronzed game or simply topping up her tan drawer. Containing the Luxury Tanning Mousse and Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt, enjoy bronzed pins that fade like a natural tan, what more could you ask for. Iconic Bronze’s mousse formula combines skin loving ingredients like Raspberry Extract, Sunflower Oil and Vitamins B,C and E to aid in hydration and skin nourishment while giving you that streak free golden glow that even the experts lust after. Exclusive to Penneys stores nationwide.

Go With The Glow RRP €24.99/£22 (worth €35/£32)

Enjoy the gift of the perfect tanning routine with Go with The Glow, the 3 piece Christmas set with all the tanning essentials needed to glow the night away. Get the party started with the quick drying Luxury Tanning Mousse which applies streak free and develops in 2-6 hours. Apply using the Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt for a smooth and seamless application. Add a subtle, sexy shimmer with the NEW Illuminating Bronzing Powder to complete your evening look. Available in 3 shades – Medium, Dark and Extra Dark.

Ho Ho Glow RRP €38/£35 (worth €48/£42)

Glow from head to toe with this 3-piece face edit, designed to lift, sculpt and define your features with the NEW Contour, Highlighter and Blusher Sticks. Bronze up using the creamy, blendable Biscuit, Cinnamon, or Chocolate contour stick, add a flush of colour as deep as you desire with the blusher stick in Coral, Blushing or Wine, and light up the night with a swipe of the highlighter stick in Spotlight, Classic Gold, or Gilded Gold.

Kiss Me Quick RRP €28/£24.99 (worth €70/£60)

Get your lips mistletoe ready with the NEW Kiss Me Quick Gift Set, Pucker up with one of the 5 lightweight and luscious shades Tart, Tease, Minx, Instigator and Smooch, a shade for all to try no matter the occasion.

Eyelash Baubles RRP €7.99/£6.99

Shine bright this holiday season and join in the flirty festive fun with Iconic Bronze’s luxurious lash baubles. There's a style to suit everyone whether you’re going for sexy and confident, sultry and mysterious or fun and flirty – you’re sure to have heads turning your way with Sweet Thang, Come Hither and Whip Lash. To make things even better, this gift can double as a decoration – making both you and your tree the chicest things in the room this Christmas.

Iconic Bronze Christmas Gift Sets are available from www.iconicbronze.ie and stockists nationwide.