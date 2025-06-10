Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumours

Glen Powell’s ex-girlfriend has broken her silence on his ongoing romance rumours with Sydney Sweeney.

Model Gigi Paris was in a relationship with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen for three years, before their relationship came to an end in April 2023. At the time, Glen and his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, were widely suspected of having a romantic affair.

More than two years after the breakup, Gigi has now decided to speak out for the first time about the ordeal.

During an interview on Emma Klipstein's Too Much podcast, the 32-year-old recalled that the affair speculation left her feeling “shattered”.

“I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f**k?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do,” Gigi explained.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public. Like, don't make an ass out of me. Just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?” she continued.

“It was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs,” Gigi confessed.

The actress then blamed her former partner for not addressing the speculation during the release of Anyone But You.

"You just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said … Never once,” she clarified, adding that the rumours were “serving” co-stars Glen and Sydney “for their PR”.

Gigi concluded her thoughts by admitting: “I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."