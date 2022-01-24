Glee’s Lea Michele shares first photo of her one-year-old son’s face

Former Glee star Lea Michele has delighted her 6.9M Instagram followers this past weekend, by sharing the very first snapshot of her adorable baby boy’s face.

35-year-old Lea and her businessman husband Zandy Reich welcomed the birth of their first child, Ever Leo Reich, on August 20, 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. Deciding to respect their little one’s privacy, the proud parents kept their son out of the public eye as much as possible, hiding his face from view in every single photograph.

However, this past Sunday was quite an occasion, as Lea’s husband Zandy celebrated his 39th birthday. To mark the date, Lea took to Instagram to share a beautiful father-son snap of Zandy and his little boy, with Ever’s precious face clearly in view for the first time.

Photo Credit: @leamichele

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend,” Lea sweetly wrote in the caption, adding, “I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

In the lovely family snap, Zandy is posing on a beach at sunset with his baby boy cradled in his arms. Both father and son are all smiles, wearing matching black sunglasses, with little Ever wearing a darling cream knitted outfit.

The actress married her beau in a beautiful ceremony in Northern California in 2019. They were joined by 200 of their closest friends and family, including the 33-year-old's co-stars Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and best friend and actor Jonathan Groff.