Glee’s Darren Criss announces birth of second child with wife Mia

Darren Criss has become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for Darren and his wife Mia as they have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Glee actor shared the wonderful news of his newborn’s birth on social media, revealing that he and Mia had a baby boy.

While posting a sweet photo of his bundle of joy to his 3.1M Instagram followers, Darren shared the unique name he and his wife chose for their son.

The cute picture shows the newborn wearing a pair of sunglasses while wrapped in a blanket with R2-D2 from Star Wars on it.

Darren captioned the adorable post, “M & D just delivered their follow-up single”, before revealing his son’s name, “Brother László Criss”.

Darren then confirmed when his bundle of joy made his arrival into the world by writing, “6/3/24 Out now”.

The dad-of-two closed off his caption by adding, “… and yes his first name is Brother”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to congratulate the Hollywood star on his son’s birth.

Darren’s former Glee co-star Kevin McHale wrote, “Congratulations”, along with happy-crying emojis.

“Congrats fam!”, penned The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan.

Another of Darren’s Glee co-stars, Matthew Morrison, added, “Yeeeeesssss! So happy for you growing Family!! Love you all!”.

Darren announced that he and Mia were expecting their second child together in December with a hilarious Mamma Mia-themed reveal online.

Alongside a photo of his face, his wife’s face and their daughter’s face photoshopped onto the movie poster for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Criss penned, “And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop”

As well as sharing his new arrival with Mia, the couple are proud parents to a daughter named Bluesy Bell, who was born in April 2022.