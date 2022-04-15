Glee Actor Darren Criss becomes dad to beautiful baby girl

Glee actor Darren Criss has become a dad for the first time to a baby girl. Criss is widely recognised by fans for his part in Fox’s Glee. He played the role of Blaine Anderson, main character Kurt’s love interest, from 2010-2015.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the exciting news to his 3.1M followers with an adorable photo of him and his wife cradling their bundle of joy at the hospital.

The caption read, “M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss. 4/11/22. Out now”. How cute is that name! A very nice nod to the couple’s love of music.

The comment section was jam-packed with celebrities sharing their congratulatory messages to the 35-year-old for his new arrival.

Actress Emma Roberts wrote, “Screaming!!!!!!”, while Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson penned, “Congrats my friend!”.

High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens said, “Omg congratulations”, with The Practice’s Dylan McDermott adding to the star-studded list with a simple, “Congratulations!”.

Darren announced that he and his wife Mia were expecting their first child together back in October 2021 with a sweet post of the two listening to the baby's heartbeat. It was captioned, “We’ve been making music for years…. But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab dropping Spring 2022”.

Darren and Mia got married in New Orleans in February 2019 after announcing their engagement in 2018. They had been dating for over seven years before he popped the question.

Since his time acting in Glee, Criss has gone on to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in American Crime Story where he portrayed serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Darren also acted in and was the executive producer for Netflix’s Hollywood.

We wish Darren and Mia the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives with baby Bluesy Belle.