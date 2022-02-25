Glamour model Chloe Goodman announces the birth of her 2nd child

Reality star Chloe Goodman is now a mum-of-two! The 28-year-old glamour model has welcomed the birth of her second child — a bouncing baby boy — with fiancé Grant Hall.

Chloe, who was featured during the first season of Ex on the Beach and the 15th series of Celebrity Big Brother, is also a loving mum to her toddler Isla, who will be turning two this May.

Sharing the exciting baby news exclusively with OK! Magazine, Chloe said, “Grant and I are overjoyed to announce the news that we've welcomed a healthy baby boy to the family.”

“Isla is so excited to be a big sister,” Chloe gushed, before going on to reveal that her labour experience wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. “There's been a few complications, but once I'm fully healed I'll be sharing the full story,” she explained.

Chloe’s harrowing health struggles started four years ago, when grade three abnormal cells were found during a smear test. In order to prevent these cells from turning into cervical cancer, Chloe had half of her cervix removed.

As a result, Chloe is now at greater risk of miscarrying. “It's the biggest battle of my life just to bring life into the world,” Chloe previously explained when speaking to Closer, adding, “For me, getting pregnant isn't the problem, it's holding onto them.”

To help each of her pregnancies last as long as possible, Chloe had a cervical stitch. However, she’s been told that this procedure cannot be done for a third time, meaning their new baby boy will be her and Grant’s last child.