Giving back:Tesco Ireland raise €5M in donations to local charities

Tesco Ireland has reached an incredible €5 million in donations to community groups and local causes across Ireland through its wonderful Community Fund initiative.

This significant milestone comes as the retailer prepares to donate over €118,000 to health-related community groups such as the Irish Wheelchair Associations, ISPCC and the Irish Cancer Society, in the first round of the 2021 Fund, as the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt for local fundraising.

First launched in 2014, the Community Fund aims to provide financial support to groups in the local communities across the country. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website. Every eight weeks three causes are chosen in every Tesco store across Ireland, sharing up to €1,000 equally.

Now entering its seventh year, the Community Fund campaign continues to provide vital support to community groups across Ireland.

In 2020, Tesco donated over €1million in community donations nationwide during Covid-19. As well as that, in March 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesco donated €150,000 split among three national charities – ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the country.

Recent research among Irish adults revealed that almost half (45%) planned to make a charitable donation during the festive season. In November, Tesco Ireland increased its Christmas Community Fund to €250,000 to support homeless charities and support groups throughout the country.

Speaking about the fundraising milestone, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said, “We’re incredibly proud to have helped over 20,000 community projects across the country over the last six years.”

“We know how important Community Fund donations are to local organisations, from purchasing sports kits, enabling senior citizen supports, helping to maintain their premises to supporting them to buy much-needed equipment at local level. It’s humbling that we can continue to support the outstanding work carried out, helping those who need it in our communities.”

“As Covid-19 continues to be a challenge for the whole country, it’s only right that the first round of this year’s Fund should be donated to health-related causes nationwide. We hope that these donations will go some way to relieving the pressure they are under during this extraordinary time.