Giveaway! We’ve teamed up with Patchology to give 3 hampers away – worth €150 each

Patchology was formed around the idea that truly effective delivery of great skincare ingredients, on your terms, is a game changer. Over ten years ago, the team at Patchology began developing innovative patch technologies for the medical field. Today, they are continuing to expand that expertise in ingredient delivery to create products that do more, work faster, and deliver better results.

Not content to stop there, they have also driven to create products that keep up with your busy schedule, whether you’ve only got 5 minutes, or you’re ready to slow down and have a little fun. Whatever your speed, Patchology products will not only fulfill their promise, but fit your life. They call it "beauty at the speed of you"!

This bundle includes the following:

Patchology Flashpatch® Rejuvenating Eye Gels (RRP €30.00)

Patchology’s Flashpatch® Restoring Night Eye Gels (RRP €30.00)

Patchology Beauty Sleep Hydrogel Mask (RRP €10.00)

Patchology Best Foot Forward (RRP €10)

Patchology Poshpeel Pedicure (RRP €12.50)

Patchology Roll Model Brightening Eye Serum (RRP €22)

Patchology Roll Model Moisturizing Eye Serum (RRP €22)

Patchology Roll Model Smoothing Eye Serum (RRP €22)

PATCHOLOGY FLASHPATCH® REJUVENATING EYE GELS 15 PAIR JAR, €30.00

Bring tired eyes back to life and help reduce the appearance of puffiness and fatigue with Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, a treatment mask designed especially for dry, tired eyes. Made with hydrolysed collagen and featuring an injection of much-needed caffeine, Patchology FlashPatch Eye Gels can help eyes look as though they’re getting their full eight hours of beauty sleep, even when they haven’t.

PATCHOLOGY FLASHPATCH® RESTORING NIGHT EYE GELS 15 PAIR JAR €30.00

Put fine lines to bed with a powerful nightly dose of anti-aging Retinol and Peptides. Patchology’s FlashPatch® Restoring Night Eye Gels feature a highly advanced HydraSurge5™ Moisture System. Patch technology accelerates the delivery of essential ingredients like peptides, retinol, and arnica extract to your skin. And the Hydrogels stay put—so you get these ingredients where you need them most

PATCHOLOGY BEAUTY SLEEP HYDROGEL MASK – RRP €10.00

The Beauty Sleep mask uses Patchology's gel technology to deliver powerful smoothing ingredients directly to the skin. This dreamy, ultra-luxe blue hydrogel mask is loaded with anti-aging Retinol and Peptides to smooth fine lines. Hydrolysed Collagen and Centella Asiatica hydrate and restore skin's youthful bounce.

PATCHOLOGY BEST FOOD FORWARD – €10.00





Invest dry feet with velvety softness using the Patchology Best Foot Forward Softening Foot & Heel Mask, a body care treatment designed to condition and nourish dry skin.



A pampering and intense moisturiser for the feet, these masks have been formulated with a generous amount of hydrating shea butter, which works to heal areas of irritation. Coconut oil, which is rich in fatty acids, provides soothing relief for areas of extreme dryness, while Japanese cypress oil provides anti-fungal properties.

PATCHOLOGY POSHPEEL PEDICURE – €12.50

Treat your feet ahead of the big day to a PoshPeel™ Pedi Cure. The concentrated ingredients in the Activating Essence—an Advanced AHA + BHA Botanical Blend—dissolve dead skin and exfoliate rough patches, while botanical extracts brighten. Those toes will be smooth and ready for the dance floor.

PATCHOLOGY ROLL MODEL BRIGHTENING EYE SERUM (RRP €22)

Light up your eye area in a flash with this brightening roll-on serum, loaded with maximum-wattage illuminators. Vitamin C gets the gold star for its insta-brightening, skin-tone-evening properties, and late nights are no match for antioxidants Kiwi and Grapefruit Extracts. Light-catching Pearlescent Minerals deliver an instant heroic radiance to under eyes.

PATCHOLOGY ROLL MODEL MOISTURIZING EYE SERUM (RRP €22)

Under Eye area missing the moisture it desperately needs? This Rose Quartz roller is at your rescue! Steeped in a hydrating blend of smoothing Banana Extract, softening Mango Seed Extract, and plumping Hyaluronic Acid, it will have your delicate skin looking dewy in a flash.

PATCHOLOGY ROLL MODEL SMOOTHING EYE SERUM (RRP €22)

Level the playing field in the delicate eye area with this smoothing roll-on serum, powered by high-performance anti-aging actives. Peptides and Niacinamide get the gold medal for skin smoothing, while newcomer Bakuchiol (THE plant-based retinol alternative) helps tone. The genuine Yellow Jade rollerball instantly cools and soothes. And antioxidants Blueberry and Acai Extracts hold it down with protection from environmental stressors.

