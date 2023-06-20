GIVEAWAY!  Update your bathroom with Triton’s Spa-Style electric showers

Triton, the UK’s leading shower manufacturer, has launched an innovative new electric shower with diverter kit, the Amore DuElec and we have one to give away!

Combining a fixed, overhead rainfall drencher with a handheld shower head, it’s easy to customise your showering experience by diverting water between the two luxurious options – or using both together for a really invigorating blast.

The stylish Amore DuElec combines contemporary looks with intuitive technology. It has touch-activated controls paired together with an OLED display, which clearly and accurately highlights selected power and temperature settings.

Available in two different finishes – gloss black and gloss white – the product has a slender riser rail that coordinates seamlessly with modern fixtures. A wide-diameter shower head with rub clean nozzles has been added for quick and easy cleaning, while Triton has also included an anti-twist hose for extra safety – to prevent unwanted kinks and blockages.

Furthermore, Triton’s Amore DuElec offers an energy-efficient way to heat and use water, for a cleaner conscience when showering. By heating instantly and on demand, it avoids unnecessary wastage without compromising on performance. Every drop of water saved makes a difference, so you can wash without worrying about overusing precious resources or unnecessarily inflating household bills.

The Amore DuElec has an RRP of €470.

Also from Triton, the Amala electric shower puts cutting-edge design at the heart of your bathroom. The stylish look comes with easy to use illuminated soft touch buttons, modern styling with brushed brass or brushed copper effect trims and temperature dials.

It has a user-friendly Start/Stop push button to help you select your favourite shower setting every time. It also includes a phased shutdown which flushes out pre-heated water after use to help reduce limescale build up.

The sleek black kit includes a 1.5m hose with an easy clean five spray pattern shower head and a stylish slender riser rail kit for a minimalist appeal. It includes a 2-year parts and labour guarantee.

The Amala has an RRP of €340.

The Triton range is distributed exclusively in Ireland through Earthridge International Ltd., Dowdstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Tel: (01) 628 6845. For more information visit www.tritonshowers.ie or www.earthridge.ie.

Giveaway time!

We have a Triton’s spa-style Amore DuElec electric shower with diverter kit to give way to one lucky follower. To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in your details below.