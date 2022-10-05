SHEmazing!
GIVEAWAY to celebrate 30 years of Yon-ka Paris in Ireland.

This month, Yon-ka Paris celebrates 30 years in Ireland. Founded in France 1954, the family-owned Skincare Company was developed to address a myriad of skin concerns including redness, dryness, dark spots, and more for all skin types to provide total body wellness.

Part of the Renaissance Skincare family, Renaissance Products Ltd was established in 1991 by husband-and-wife team Tom and Rosemary Evans. They were joined later by their three children, Michael, Richard and Melissa, who now run the company in the beautiful seaside town of Howth, Co Dublin, together with a highly skilled and motivated team.

To celebrate this amazing achievement, we have a Yon-Ka celebration box containing Iconic Yon-Ka products to give away.  The box includes:

  • Gommage Yon-Ka 50ml
  • Lotion Yon-Ka Dry Skin, 200ml
  • Phyto-Contour, 15ml
  • Phyto-Bain, 100ml

To be in with a chance of winning, simply key in your details below.

Best of luck.  

