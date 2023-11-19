Giveaway Time! Win the ’30 Seconds’ boardgame AND ’30 Seconds Junior’

30 Seconds is the quick-thinking, fast-talking description game that is perfect for any group or family, big or small. It’s simple to play and is enjoyed by all age groups – it really is the game for everyone!

The game is straightforward; players must describe and give hints to their teammates so that they can correctly guess as many of the five names on the card as they can – without using any ‘sounds like’ or rhyming tactics. All this, of course, has to be done in 30 Seconds!

30 Seconds is a fiercely entertaining and captivating team game inspired by Irish and global popular culture. The names and topics (Irish and international) that appear on the cards are those most people will be familiar with including; well-known personalities from film, music, sport and politicians (only a few!). Also included are places, songs, bands, books, TV, movies, shops, brands and more!

While 30 Seconds is suitable for teenagers, college students and adults of all ages, Junior 30 Seconds is perfect for children and their families or classmates. It is also ideal for use in Irish primary schools as it’s fun, easy to play and uses literacy learning skills in a subtle way.

A consistent bestseller, 30 Seconds is manufactured in Ireland and is developed, published and distributed by Cork-based company, Woodland Games Ltd.

The RRP is €29.99 and it is available in toy & game stores Nationwide. For more information, visit www.30seconds.ie.

