Give the gift of glowing skin with IMAGE Skincare’s customisable Christmas collection

IMAGE Skincare, a leading name in professional skincare, is thrilled to introduce an exciting and exclusive festive offering and new concept – IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Sets. This exceptional package provides the ultimate opportunity to give the gift of choice and radiant and healthy skin this Christmas. Customers compile their own sets by choosing products from each of the following categories, Cleansers, Serums, Prevention+, and Repair creams.

The IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Set is the perfect way to pamper while addressing unique skincare needs. With a selection of carefully curated product options, these gift sets allow the client to customise a skincare regimen tailored to individual skin types and concerns. Whether it's anti-aging, hydration, and firming, or addressing specific skin issues, the IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Sets has everyone covered. But that's not all! As a special Christmas treat, IMAGE Skincare is including one complimentary full-size Prevention+ SPF product with each giftset when the customer goes with the 4-product set.

Choose from:

PREVENTION + ULTIMATE SPF 50

PREVENTION + MATTE SPF 30

PREVENTION + HYDRATING SPF 30

PREVENTION + DAILY TINTED SPF 30

These luxurious sunscreens offer broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection while nourishing the skin, making it the perfect addition to any skincare routine.

Key Features of the IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Sets:

Customisable skincare regimen to address individual needs- 3 product or 4 product options.

Carefully curated product selections to promote healthy, radiant skin.

Complimentary Prevention+ SPFs to safeguard against UV damage.

This exclusive offer is available for a limited time only, so don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your festive gift-giving game. The IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Set is available at authorised IMAGE Skincare professional partners and online.

For more information about IMAGE Skincare and its range of products, please visit www.imageskincare.ie

‘’We are thrilled to unwrap and offer the IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Sets this season. It's the ideal gift for those who appreciate the benefits of personalised skincare. We believe that taking care of your skin is an act of self-love, and this gift set allows individuals to create a unique regimen that suits their specific skincare needs. The choice is yours!" Michelle Ryan, Education Manager at IMAGE Skincare.

IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Set (4 Product Set) – Receive Prevention+ FREE

The regular price is €288.50 but you can purchase for RRP €230.50.Buy here

IMAGE Skincare Personalised Gift Set (3 Product Set) – Receive Cleanser FREE

The regular price is €193.50 but you can purchase for RRP €148. Buy here

A full list of IMAGE stockists & clinics can be found here.