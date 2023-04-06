Give a gift of wellness as an alternative to chocolate this Easter

The skincare experts have an eggsceptional deal, now online on their exclusive new Green Angel Wellness Box. Designed to support emotional and physical health, the Wellness Box includes fragrant bath salts, combining soothing essential oils with healing sea salt, a seaweed face mask, a 30ml seaweed cleanser, and a heat pack to relax tired muscles.

And, with inflation biting elsewhere, the great news is that just €35.00 buys all these relaxing restorative Green Angel goodies, that are worth €67.00 individually.

The gorgeous Green Angel wellness routine involves a warm bath with a liberal splash of creamy bath salts. Apply the seaweed face mask next, before soaking away the stress of the day. Next, a gentle seaweed cleanser removes the revitalising face mask, while the warmed heat pack on tired shoulders or the upper back adds even more healing relaxation.

These natural skincare ingredients are suitable for all skin types, and the magnesium content of sea salt is particularly healing for those with problem skin. The soothing lavender and chamomile essential oils also benefit the skin, as well as helping relaxation, as a calming aroma fills the bathroom.

The Green Angel Seaweed Face Mask with aloe vera and avocado provides a deep cleanse, removing dead skin cells and pollutants for completely refreshed skin. Similarly, hand-harvested organic Irish seaweed in the gently fragranced Green Angel Cleansing Lotion boosts the skin with nourishing vitamins and minerals, and cooling cucumber and sage extracts.

To add to this luxury skincare session, or as an Easter gift, there is also a free Green Angel soy wax candle with purchases of a Precious Oils Hand Cream Set for the month of April, while stocks last, online and instore.

Retail stockists of the skincare collection include pharmacies and leading stores, such as McCauley’s, McCabe’s, Kilkenny Design, Dunnes Stores and Shaws department stores.

Flash Sale and Easter Weekend Wins!

As if all of the above, isn’t enough, skincare shoppers can also make Good Friday a great Friday, with free shipping on all web orders in Ireland for 24 hours, from midday Friday until midday Saturday. And from Saturday 8 April to Easter Monday, April 10, a Green Angel Flash Sale will see 20% off the complete range, including bestsellers, but excluding already discounted gift sets. There is free shipping on a spend over €60.00 on the website too.