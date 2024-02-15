Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh details son’s painful accident

Kimberley Walsh has admitted that her children’s half-term break has not been going to plan.

The Girls Aloud hitmaker is a mum to three sons – nine-year-old Bobby, seven year-old Cole and two-year-old Nate.

However, Kimberley has shared that her youngest boy recently went through a painful and terrifying medical emergency.

On her Instagram account, the 42-year-old chose to post four snaps of herself and Nate visiting a hospital in London, with her little one ending up needing a sling.

“Not exactly how I hoped half term would go,” Kimberley confessed at the start of her caption, before going on to detail Nate’s accident.

“My little climbing monkey fell off the chair and landed funny on his arm. I knew something wasn’t right so we went to A & E to get him checked over. The nurse thought he was fine so sent us home but he really wasn’t happy,” she recalled.

“After a very unsettled night and him really not wanting to use his arm at all we took him back the next day and asked for an X-ray. Turned out he had dislocated his elbow. Poor little thing was so brave it kills me,” the Sound of the Underground singer penned.

Kimberley concluded her message by giving an update on Nate’s current state.

“Moral of the story is trust your instincts. I knew something was wrong thank god we went back. He’s back to his normal self again but unfortunately the climbing hasn’t stopped,” she joked.

Following her toddler’s health update, many of Kimberley’s 792K Instagram followers have sent their well-wishes to Nate.

“Oh my goodness! I did that last year and know the pain he must have been in poor little thing! Well done for trusting your gut!” one fan replied.

“Oh bless him, what a brave boy, glad to hear he’s on the mend!” another wrote.

“Awww no!!!! Bless him!! Get better soon little dude!!” a third follower added.