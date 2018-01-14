Girlfriend of Ukip leader suspended for racist Meghan Markle comment

The girlfriend of British politician Henry Bolton has been suspended from the Ukip party after she reportedly made racist comments about Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Jo Marney, a 25-year-old glamour model, used a number of racist slurs while referring to the future Duchess.

In a series of highly offensive messages sent to a friend, Ms Marney reportedly said Harry's “black American” fiancee would “taint” the Royal Family blood line and pave the way for a “back king”.

She allegedly went on to say refer to Meghan as “a dumb little commoner” who is “obsessed with race.”

In a statement to the paper, the young party member said: “I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused.”

‘No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of Ukip my friends, family and loved ones. ‘I have disappointed them all and let myself down. I cannot sufficiently express my regret and sadness at having done so.’

Ukip leader, Henry Bolton, who's relationship with Jo is under investigation by the party, confirmed that she was “immediately” suspended following the claims.

The pair's relationship became public earlier this month after the Ukip leader confirmed that he had changed his “relationship status” in recent weeks.

Henry, 54, began seeing the young party member after leaving his wife Tatiana, with whom he shares two children.

In the wake of the controversy, former Ukip leadership candidate Ben Walker has called for Mr Bolton to resign, accusing him of having “deeply flawed judgement.”