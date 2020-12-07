Giovanna Fletcher suffered a devastating miscarriage at 6 weeks

The 35-year-old mum of three, Giovanna Fletcher became the first ever Queen of the Castle last Friday night when she was crowned 2020’s winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

After leaving the castle and reuniting with her family, Giovanna has now spoken out about her heartbreaking miscarriage, after hearing about the raw and honest article which Meghan Markle wrote for The New York Times, reflecting upon her own devastating pregnancy loss which occurred last July.

“It's amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it, I’d love to interview her on the podcast,” Giovanna said when speaking to The Sun, referring to her popular Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, which has also seen the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton as a guest previously.

“I think it's so important that people are open about miscarriages, every time someone brings this topic of conversation up it helps so many people, because it's such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can't find the words to help people understand what you're going through is so important,” Giovanna explains.

“I think it's so admirable and amazing for her to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through.”

The Queen of the Castle is a proud mum to her three boys, six-year-old Buzz, four-year-old Buddy and two-year-old Max, whom she shares with her husband, McFly frontman, Tom Fletcher. However, Giovanna also suffered a misscarriage back in 2012, when she was just six-weeks pregnant.

“I had a miscarriage before Buzz and it took me years to be able to talk about it,” she reveals, adding, “but once you do it's hugely comforting to know that you're not alone.”

“Miscarriage is still common and it's amazing that people don't feel like they can tell people that they are pregnant until 12 weeks because they don't know what might happen.”

“When a miscarriage happens you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don't need to feel ashamed or like you've done anything wrong, you need the people in your life to be able to give you the support.”

Continuing, Giovanna explains, “I don't feel like people should be scared of saying anything ‘just in case’, because if the ‘just in case’ happens you need those people.”