Giovanna Fletcher shares sweet message to brother Mario Falcone after he ties the knot

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher has shared a sweet message for her little brother Mario Falcone after he tied the knot to Becky Miesner.

Mario, known for his appearance on The Only Way is Essex, and his wife Becky got hitched in the gorgeous Sorrento, Italy.

They were surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the stunning ceremony, including Mario’s older sister Giovanna.

The mum-of-three has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the big day and to write a sweet message for her brother and new sister-in-law. She captioned the post, “And just like that… my little brother is married! Huge congratulations to @mariofalcone @beckymiesner1 for fiiiiinally enjoying the wedding they’re been longing for”.

She continued, “Such a stunning day surrounded by beautiful folk and delicious food. Hearts are full to the brim. Welcome to the family Becky!!! Xxxxxxxx”.

Fans of the 37-year-old rushed to the comments to congratulate Giovanna’s brother on his big day. One wrote, “Congratulations to the happy couple (I love your dress)”.

“So happy for them. Always liked Mario back in the day on TOWIE”, added another follower.

A third penned, “Yay so happy for you all looks beautiful”.

Mario and his stunning bride also shared snaps from the day. The 34-year-old wore a black tuxedo, white shirt and black bowtie with a white rose in his chest pocket, while Becky looked flawless in a white embellished gown and long veil.

Their 3-year-old son Parker Jax looked cute as a button in a matching suit to his dad’s.

Giovanna’s husband and McFly band member Tom Fletcher took to the stage after the speeches and provided entertainment for the guests. He sang McFly’s hit song Five Colours in Her Hair.