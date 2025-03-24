Giovanna Fletcher reveals glimpse into son Buzz’s first TV role

Giovanna Fletcher has been expressing her pride for her son!

The former I’m A Celebrity winner is a parent to three boys – 11-year-old Buzz, nine-year-old Buddy and six-year-old Max – with her husband, McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

Now, Giovanna has revealed that one of her sons has already made his debut into the world of showbiz!

Earlier today, Giovanna took to social media to confirm that Buzz is making his TV debut this week, playing the role of Noah in CBBC’s Andy and the Band: Rock Star School.

On her Instagram page, the 40-year-old mum chose to share a clip from the new series, which showcases Buzz playing electric guitar in a musical number.

“Today’s the day! Last September we spent 6 weeks on the Wirral with Buzz, where he filmed his first ever TV role as Noah in @andyandtheoddsocks for @cbbc,” Giovanna penned.

“Watching him alongside his young cast mates was such a beautiful experience – not only did they deliver on set, but every night they’d get together for a proper jam session. The bonds they formed were so pure and full of adventure and fun, allowing each of them to be exactly who they are. It was so uplifting to witness,” she praised.

“Every single member of the adult cast and the crew made this something Buzz will look back on with such fond memories,” the mum-of-three continued.

“Andy and the Band: Rock Star School is on CBBC every night at 5:40, or you can catch the whole series on @bbciplayer now. ENJOY! Xx,” Giovanna concluded.

Following her exciting update, many of Giovanna’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their own excitement for Buzz.

“This is so wonderful! You must be so proud of him!” one follower gushed.

“He was born to be a star, how amazing,” another replied.

“He's on an absolute roll. Go Buzz!” a third fan added.