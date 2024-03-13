Giovanna Fletcher pens moving tribute to son on special occasion

Giovanna Fletcher has shared a heartfelt tribute for her son Buzz.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner is celebrating a very special occasion for her eldest son, whom she shares with her husband McFly’s Tom Fletcher – his 10th birthday!

As Giovanna marks Buzz reaching double digits in age, she has penned an emotional message about motherhood and the past 10 years with Buzz in her life.

Heading to Instagram, Giovanna unveiled a selection of photos of Buzz from when he was a newborn and over the previous decade to her 2M followers.

In the caption of the post, the 39-year-old wrote, “10 years of you. ‘Make the most of it, it goes so fast’ are the words you hear on repeat when you have a baby”.

“Every stranger wants you to ‘take in every moment’, apparently blind to the tears, tantrums and sleepless nights. The fact you feel so broken and complete all at once – that you’ve started wearing your heart on the outside, exposing it to all the elements”.

“Some days you want to forget. Some days are about pushing through. Some are about survival”.

Giovanna continued, “But suddenly we’re here, ten years in. Unable to go back and relive it all. Unable to exist in a time where you were their entire world – before they made their own friends, had their own plans and places to be”.

“You think about their first laughs, their smiles, the wobbling as they started to walk, the way they looked at you with complete admiration, the way you could heal everything with a cuddle and kiss, the way they would place their hand in yours”.

“And so you understand those words. Yes it was hard and there were so many moments you didn’t know what you were doing… But gosh, wasn’t it the best knowing you brought life into the world and could simply shower that life with love and watch it grow”.

“Buzz, watching you get to double digits has been a joy. I have never known a human like you – full of imagination, heart and talent. Sensitive to emotions but without the need to please others. You are unashamedly YOU. Plus, you have a bounce like no other”.

The podcast host added, “I loved you as Crumb when you were first in my tummy, but now I adore every little part of the human you are. Happy 10th Birthday! Xxx”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Buzz and to complement Giovanna’s touching words.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden wrote, “Happy birthday buzz! So thoughtful, so full of life and I hope you have the best time celebrating double figures!!! X”.

The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite added, “Those kids are bloody lucky to have been born to parents like you guys. Happy birthday lovely lad”.

As well as being mum to Buzz, Fletcher shares eight-year-old Buddy and five-year-old Max with Tom.