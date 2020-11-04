Giovanna Fletcher has reportedly joined ‘I’m A Celebrity’ line-up

With the upcoming season of I’m A Celeb just a few short weeks away, there’s been quite a lot of talk as to who this year’s line-up of camp-mates will be.

New contestants are being revealed each and every day, however, this new revelation has got us quite excited. It’s just been reported that celebrity mum, podcast host and author, Giovanna Fletcher will be joining Vernon Kay, Mo Farah and Keith Duffy in Wales for this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here series.

Mum-of-three, Giovanna is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, but has also made quite a name for herself over the years too. The 35-year-old has written 10 books, is the creator and host of the hugely popular Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, as well as being a social media sensation on Instagram.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Giovanna is a brilliant signing. She’s incredibly popular on Instagram with mums and has over 1.3million followers. She’s moved in famous circles for years.”

“Not only is she best pals with Emma Willis but she’s close to royalty, married to a boyband star and her brother is Mario Falcone from TOWIE. She’s decided the time is right to embrace the limelight,” the insider added.

We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming series which is due to hit our screens on November 15. This year though, I’m A Celeb is going to look a bit different. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and dangers, producers have had to move the show to Gwrych Castle in Wales, opposed to their usual location in the Australian jungle.

While there was a bit of speculation as to whether or not this series would be allowed to go ahead after Wales was put under a strict lockdown two weeks ago, fans have been assured that I’m A Celeb will be going ahead as planned.

With that said, mark your calendars! Make sure to tune into ITV1 at 9:00 pm on Sunday November 15, for the premiere of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s 20th season.