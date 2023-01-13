Gina Rodriguez shares how she unusually hid her bump on set

Gina Rodriguez has had to get creative in recent months!

The Jane The Virgin star is currently expecting her first child with her husband Joe LoCicero, and is not far away from her due date.

The actress has been taking part in a press junket for her new show Not Dead Yet, the filming of which accidentally aligned at the same time as her pregnancy.

Speaking on a panel during the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, the 38-year-old opened up about how she had to adjust to falling pregnant at the same time as filming.

"It's my first time experiencing this, and [the cast and crew] have been so loving and supportive of me, you know, accidentally getting pregnant right before the show started," Gina elaborated. "Me and my husband are obviously very excited about it, but it definitely wasn't planned."

The Hollywood star then went on to explain how Not Dead Yet’s executive producer Dean Holland helped to come up with some unique ways to cover up her growing baby bump on screen.

“He helped all the directors come up with very creative ways to either cover the belly, whether it was costumes or my cubicle, or a plant or refrigerator,” Gina teased.

The mum-to-be reminisced on the panic she felt on set surrounding her pregnancy being visible to the viewers. "I'll never forget, because each day I felt like, 'I'm so big, I can't imagine hiding [this]' and now I look back and I'm like, 'That was nothing’”, Gina joked.

However, the Someone Great star praised her fellow cast and crew members for helping her to feel at ease. "They figured it out and my costars helped figure it out and the crew, so it was a very loving, protective set.”

Credit: Gina Rodriguez Instagram

Gina decided to announce on her 38th birthday that she was expecting her first child, after 3 years of marriage with Joe.

“This birthday hits different,” she teased on Instagram in July of last year, with a video montage concluding with Gina and Joe showing off their positive pregnancy test.

We couldn’t be more excited for the expectant parents!