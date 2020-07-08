Gin lovers can’t get enough of this €2.50 bargain from Iceland

Some of our favourite bars have remained closed, which means we've been creating our very own G&Ts at home.

Are they a little too strong? Maybe, but making a G&T after a long day has brightened this strange time for us.

With summer well underway, Iceland Ireland is delighted to offer customers a new zesty staple for freezers nationwide. The new frozen Lime (RRP €2.50) and Lemon (RRP €2.50) slices are already flying off the shelves and straight into refreshments around the country!

This essential summer fruit must-have means no more worrying about that lime or lemon that has overstayed its welcome in the fridge or fruit bowl, as Iceland Ireland’s new lime and lemon fruit slices are frozen at the point freshness, meaning no waste just a great zesty taste at any time!

Add some to a summer salad for that extra kick or experiment with some new iced tea recipes – this frozen while fresh offering is ideal for refreshing any sunny afternoon.

At only €2.50 each these summer essentials are available in all Iceland Ireland stores nationwide.

Sláinte!