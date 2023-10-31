Gilmore Girls star Milo Ventimiglia secretly weds Jarah Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia is officially a married man!

The This Is Us star has announced that he has tied the knot with his partner, model Jarah Mariano.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Milo confirmed that he married Jarah earlier this year in a private ceremony.

Milo, who is also known for playing Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, did not confirm the date of the pair’s wedding, but added that their secret ceremony was attended by their closest family and friends.

In two photos obtained by the publication, the 46-year-old actor can be seen wearing a casual white linen shirt with matching trousers, looking happy and relaxed.

Meanwhile, Jarah was a stunning bride as she chose to don a simple, backless white dress with spaghetti straps.

In honour of the 38-year-old model’s native Hawaii, the newlyweds also incorporated beautiful flower garlands into their big day, with Jarah wearing one on her head and Milo placing one around his neck.

Milo was first romantically linked with Jarah last year, after they were spotted in California together several times. However, the couple never chose to confirm their relationship until now.

In previous interviews, the actor has spoken out about how he prefers to keep his life as private as possible, especially with the career he has.

Speaking to People in 2017, he noted: "I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work. I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

Credit: NBC

During a conversation with Us Weekly in that same year, Milo also reflected if he wanted to start a family in the future.

“It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out,” he stated at the time.