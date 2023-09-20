Gigi Hadid unveils birthday celebrations for daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

The model and her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai into the world three years ago.

To mark the special occasion, Gigi headed to social media to share a heartwarming tribute for her daughter and also gave an insight into the tot’s birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi posted a collection of photos of her and Khai to her 79.1M followers.

The adorable snaps also revealed the theme of the three-year-old’s party, which was every child’s dream- Disney’s Frozen.

Khai’s stunning cake masterpiece was made by the infamous Carlo’s Bakery and consisted of two layers with the movie franchise’s main characters, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Sven.

Gigi also prepared a fun-looking breakfast for her daughter’s birthday as she served Khai unicorn waffles, a slice of rainbow cake, strawberries and sausages.

In the caption of the birthday post, Gigi honoured her only child with a sweet message as she wished her well on her big day.

The 28-year-old wrote, “Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!!”.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life”.

Many fans of the model and famous faces alike headed to the comments to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

Reality star Kylie Jenner, make-up artist Nikki de Jagger and actress Nina Dobrev were all among the celebrities to send birthday wishes to Khai.

Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, also commented on the post to say, “Greatest gift of all”.

Gigi and Zayn’s romance first blossomed back in 2015 and the pair went on to welcome their first child together in September 2020.

They went their separate ways in 2021 and continue to co-parent Khai together.