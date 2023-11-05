Gift radiant skin this Christmas with Ultraceuticals Skincare’s gift set collection
Give the gift of beautiful, healthy skin this holiday season with Ultraceuticals' Gift Sets. The leading Australian cosmeceutical skincare brand especially has curated its cult-favourite skincare products into six beautifully packaged sets to suit personalised skin needs.
From the skincare must-haves to enhance brightness and luminosity to those designed to restore hydration and calm the skin, choose the perfect Ultraceuticals skincare gift for yourself or a loved one to impart transformational confidence. The 2023 Ultraceuticals Gift Set collection includes:
Luminous Skin (€89.00)
Your skincare must-haves to enhance brightness and luminosity. This set includes:
- Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser 150ml
- Ultra Brightening Moisturiser Cream 75ml
Mattifying Duo (€89.00)
A dynamic duo to keep skin hydrated day and night. This set includes:
- Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50
- Ultra Hydrating Lotion (75ml)
Optimal Hydration (€119.00)
Valued at €174, an essential trio to balance and maintain hydration levels for soft, smooth skin. This set includes:
- Ultra B2 Hydrating Serum (30ml)
- Ultra Moisturiser Cream (75ml)
- Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist (45ml)
Soothe & Calm (Trio) (€139.00)
A trio designed to restore hydration, soothe and calm the skin. This set includes:
- Ultra Calming Cleanser (200ml)
- Ultra Calming Moisturiser Cream (75ml)
- Ultra B2 Hydrating Serum (30ml)
Brighten & Clarify (€179.00)
A powerhouse set to enhance skin clarity and radiance. This set includes:
- Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser (150ml)
- Ultra Brightening Serum (30ml)
- Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50 Hydrating (25ml)
- Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist 45ml (travel size)
Celebration Collection (€264.00)
Valued at €323, this has everything you need for optimal skin rejuvenation. This set includes:
- Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist (45ml)
- Ultra A Perfecting Serum (30ml)
- Ultra B² Hydrating Serum (30ml)
- Ultra C Firming Serum (30ml)
- Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50 Hydrating (100ml)
Choose the perfect Ultraceuticals skincare gift for yourself or a loved one on ultraceuticals.ie/collections/gift-sets or at Ultraceuticals’ Clinics and Salons nationwide.