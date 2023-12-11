Gift of giving: charities that need help & support this Christmas

As the festive season draws near, various charities initiate their Christmas appeals, marking a crucial fundraising period in their annual calendar. This time prompts heightened consideration for assisting the less fortunate. In a year where many long to reunite with their families amid shopping limitations, this theme takes on added significance.

The following are just some of the charities that have commenced their Christmas donation appeals, with additional organisations anticipated to join the efforts as Christmas approaches. We will add to it in the run up to Christmas.

Help Barretstown ‘Sprinkle Some Magic’ this Christmas

Barretstown, the largest and most established charity in Ireland providing therapeutic recreation camps and programmes to children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses, has issued an appeal to the public to help ‘Sprinkle Some Magic’ for children battling the impact of a debilitating illness this festive season. Barretstown ambassador Kathryn Thomas joined nine very special reindeers to officially launch the Christmas appeal. It aims to raise €300,000, which will help support the delivery of life changing therapeutic camps and programmes to over 22,000 children and families in 2024 by Barretstown, a 29% increase on the number of children and families served in 2023. To learn more about the ‘Sprinkle Some Magic’ campaign or to donate visit www.barretstown.org.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation aims to secure €1 million through its Home for Christmas Appeal, funding 55,000 hours of in-home nursing care. Benefitting children with life-limiting conditions, this initiative empowers families to provide care at home. The Christmas Collection offers diverse options, including Paul and William Costelloe's 'Find a Diamond' candle sets, limited edition Tote bags by artist Miriam Smithers, Teachers Gift Cards, 'Gift of Time Cards,' and exclusive Christmas cards by Laura Dempsey. Jack and Jill's mission, founded by Jonathan Irwin and Mary Ann O’Brien 26 years ago, supports over 400 families, delivering essential care without means tests or unnecessary bureaucracy. Public support this Christmas contributes to in-home nursing care for families all over Ireland. Shop the collection now on www.jackandjill.ie.

Frankly My Dear Charity Christmas EP for Cliona’s Foundation

The Frankly My Dear Christmas EP is a carefully curated selection of heart-warming melodies and festive cheer. Each song has been meticulously chosen to evoke the nostalgia and joy of the Christmas season, offering a blend of traditional favourites that have warmed hearts for generations.

Step into a world of yuletide wonder with this carefully curated selection of heart-warming melodies and festive cheer performed by Helen O Dwyer from ‘Frankly My Dear’. All proceeds of this EP go directly to Cliona’s Foundation, an Irish charity that helps families who are caring for a child with a life-limiting illness. Purchase here.

Buy a Christmas Dinner with Depaul

Depaul is tirelessly dedicated to aiding homeless families and individuals this Christmas, relying on public donations to uplift people from homelessness and forestall others from falling into it. While the cost-of-living crisis remains, the harsh reality persists for those experiencing homelessness. In the past year, Depaul's support for families increased by 60%, underlining the pressing need to tackle family homelessness and children entering the homeless system. This festive season, Depaul staff are committed to offering additional support and creating a homely environment, especially for families and children. Donations, whether large or small, enable Depaul to provide Christmas dinners and small gifts, enhancing the festive experience for those in need. The public can donate to Depaul’s urgent Christmas Appeal at www.depaul.ie or by calling 014537111.

DSPCA Christmas Appeal

In Rathfarnham the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), the nation's premier animal welfare charity, has initiated its Christmas fundraising drive. The DSPCA, aiding over 3,000 animals annually—ranging from cats and dogs to horses, rabbits, and snakes—is urging the public to embrace the ethos of "Be A Good Human" by contributing to secure vital funds. This financial support is crucial for the DSPCA to uphold its commitment to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome all animals under its care. Unfortunately, the charity witnesses a surge in abandoned animals before Christmas, intensifying the challenges they face. A collective effort to "Be A Good Human" can create a positive impact and alleviate the plight of animals in need. Together, let's strive for a world where no animal endures unnecessary suffering. There are many ways to support the DSPCA this Christmas. From shopping at the DSPCA online store to donating, every contribution will make a difference. More here.

Chiropractic Association of Ireland (CAI) Launch Nationwide Toy Drive for Christmas

The Chiropractic Association of Ireland (CAI), is proud to announce their Christmas Toy Drive, where all contributions will be donated to the Irish Red Cross to support refugee children in Ireland. Between December 4th and December 15th, 2023, participating CAI members are pleased to offer a new toy in exchange for a New Patient Examination.

CAI and the Irish Red Cross encourage the community to come together, support the Toy Drive, and make a difference in the lives of refugee children this holiday season. To participate in the toy drive, simply book an appointment with a participating CAI member, which you can find a list here. When booking an appointment please also mention your participation in the toy drive.

Irish Refugee Council’s Christmas Appeal

Amid declining international protection standards and accommodation shortages, the Irish Refugee Council launched its Christmas fundraising campaign. With 62 protection seekers left unaccommodated, facing risks of harm and far-right agitators, the Council responds to an unprecedented 267% increase in demand, supporting 11,000 people in 2022. Anticipating a winter surge, the Council, aided by Irish generosity, previously supported 400 people left without accommodation. Accommodation standards deteriorate, eroding the dignity and rights of those seeking protection. The Stand for Hope and Dignity appeal aims to ensure that those fleeing wars find safety and support upon reaching Ireland's shores. The Council's Fundraising Manager, Deirdre Mullen, emphasizes the crucial unity needed to address the challenges faced by asylum seekers and calls for public support. Irish Refugee Council’s Christmas Appeal can be found here.

GOAL NextGen

GOAL NextGen, a division of GOAL the humanitarian aid organisation, launch their X-Change project with a global creative collaboration designed to elevate and connect the voices of the next generation in a changing world.

The collaboration is an original song, titled ‘Spark’, written by Irish/Ivorian singer Celavidmai and Evan Flaherty & Darragh Purcell from Irish band Scoth. The song celebrates how a united global community can nurture hope and positivity amid an alarming mix of crises across the world. Collaborator Ethiopian saxophonist Gene Tesfa adds a touch of soul to the piece. The track is produced by DJ & producer Edna Martinez from Colombia.

The song is accompanied by a music video and a short behind-the-scenes documentary created by THINKHOUSE, that incorporates a striking visual piece from designer and illustrator Grace Enemaku, who drew on her Irish upbringing and Nigerian heritage to create a piece of art inspired by ‘Spark’ that shows how we are all connected to each other and the environment and, how ultimately, we need to work together for the common good. Listen to the song on Spotify here or on Apple Music here.

Irish Hospice Foundation ‘Never Forgotten…Forever Loved’ Christmas Fundraiser

The Irish Hospice Foundation is a beacon of compassion, supporting those facing life-limiting illnesses and bereavement. Through their impactful initiatives like Nurses for Night Care, they provide comfort and dignity to individuals and their families during challenging times.

In addition to this core service, they also provide support to those dealing with loss and grief through their Bereavement Support Line. The service aims to provide solace and support to individuals who have lost a loved one, friend, or colleague, allowing them to openly discuss their grief and loss.

Donations to the Foundation play a crucial role in sustaining these vital services. By contributing to the ‘Never Forgotten…Forever Loved’ fundraising drive or buying something from their online shop, you are not only supporting the provision of expert care but also honouring the memory of loved ones. This festive season, a donation to the Irish Hospice Foundation becomes a profound gift, fostering a legacy of kindness and assistance for those navigating the difficult journey of life-limiting illness and grief.

Le Pole Square at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin in aid of The Alice Leahy Trust

This festive season, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel are pulling out all the stops to create magical memories at Le Pole Square for guests of the hotel and their local community in Dublin 8. Le Pole Square’s 18ft Christmas tree has been beautifully decorated, The Old Town Café and Velvaere spa will be open late on selected dates December, while Dublin Castle’s Christmas Market takes place close to the square. Indulge in some festive fare or continue the Christmas shopping and pick up a gift from Velvaere Spa. On the 15th and 16th December from 12 noon – 6pm, The Old Town Café is hosting a complimentary Christmas wrapping service with donations welcome for local charity, The Alice Leahy Trust. To find out more visit oldtowncafe.ie.

Dublin Simon Community

If you can’t quite decide what to gift that special someone, how about gifting them the gift of hope for another person or family? Celebrate the Christmas spirit with the Dublin Simon Community Busk Record, a thoughtful gift featuring enchanting performances by renowned artists like Bono and Glen Hansard. This unique vinyl is perfect for the avid record collector, offering timeless ballads. Additionally, Dublin Simon presents 'A Community of Hope,' an art auction with over 200 pieces by Irish artists, musicians, and public figures like Hozier and Imelda May. Bid on exclusive artworks, photography, and memorabilia, ranging from €100 to €7,000, to support Dublin Simon's essential frontline services combatting homelessness. Make a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift while contributing to a meaningful cause. Visit www.dubsimon.ie information.