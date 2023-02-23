Getting married? We reveal the latest bridal trends for 2023 / 2024

By Laura Erskine, Owner of Spellbound Bridal Couture – Arklow, Co. Wicklow

Newly engaged brides to be revelling in their bubble of love from their Christmas or more recent Valentine’s Day engagement, will undoubtedly be curious as to the bridal trends making an impact this season. Thankfully wedding dress trends don’t change as quickly as fast fashion. This is a big win for Irish brides since what is available to try on now as a sample gown, may not actually be worn for up to two years and sometimes even longer.

Wicklow’s Spellbound Bridal Boutique owner Laura Erskine says there is a certain order to how Irish brides plan for their wedding, first securing their venue and that all important date.

“It is my experience, as owner of a bridal boutique, that once the wedding date is secured, Irish brides like to take their time researching online and visiting boutiques across the country. Most of the brides I am seeing now are choosing their wedding dress for a date in 2024, with some planning ahead as far as 2025. This is because unlike our European neighbours, a wedding at home is a much bigger celebration ideally held on a weekend, which can prove difficult to secure such is the demand.”

“After two years of uncertainty surrounding wedding dates and party sizes, engaged ladies planning their wedding for 2023-24-25 are all about statement gowns. From full-on drama, inspired by period romances, to sexy, sleek designs that wouldn’t look amiss on a red carpet. This wedding season of bridal styling appointments are all about making an entrance before saying ‘I do’. The trend of going extra where more is more, is not just reserved for mainstream fashion, in bridal terms, maximalism is back.”

1. TWO BRIDAL LOOKS IN ONE DAY

The trend of having two bridal looks for your wedding day is one that is here to stay. However, not every bride has the budget for multiple dresses, or the desire to go off and get changed on their big day.

With a ‘two gowns in one’ wedding dress, you get the best of both worlds: the statement look of a formal wedding gown, and a chic reception look that fits your personal style. A fit and flare dress or even a short mini dress with a big overskirt, means you can celebrate the first part of the ceremony with a beautiful romantic look and later dance the night away with a sexier, more fun look.

Spellbound Bridal’s EDITH gown:

This bridal gown with overskirt offers brides two distinct looks for your wedding day celebrations. EDITH is a stunning ivory form fitting elegant and romantic bridal gown with a fun two-tier waterfall overskirt. The deep neckline with hidden breast support gives a subtle sexy vibe, while the embroidered beaded fabric provides sophistication and glamour.

This mermaid style gown will accentuate the curves of every bride. And for the ultimate bridal moment, the detachable overskirt transforms this gown from an ornate, exquisite ballgown to a chic, modern silhouette. A very comfortable gown to both wear and dance in, this bridal gown is everything a bride could wish for.

Spellbound Bridal’s MILA gown:

This bridal gown style of removable sleeves and optional overskirt is trending for brides again in the 2023/24 wedding season. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and stunning lace with shimmering metallic thread details, MILA is a fit and flare bridal choice for fashion forward brides.

Lovers of corset details will love the structured boning and lace up detail on the back of the MILA gown. While those looking for two and even three looks throughout their day of wedding celebrations will revel in the fact that this gown has both sleeve and skirt additions. The featherlight layers of the organza overskirt combined with the lace and puff organza sleeves create a stunning shape shifting silhouette. Available as pictured with a nude tone or choose classic ivory for your bridal gown.

2. SLEEVES

From long and sleek to voluminous sleeves, in puff, bell or balloon styles, this season they are big news in bridalwear. A big sleeve is also a really easy way to add a little wow to a classic dress style and very often they are removable to give you a different look in the evening. Those brides that are less enthusiastic to show their arms out, will breathe a sigh of relief at the extensive range of sleeve choices available to them in boutiques this year.

Spellbound Bridal’s GRACE gown:

Sophisticated elegance meets dreamy bridal style in this opulent botanical organza and tulle bridal gown. The custom three dimensional floral details of GRACE add feminine flair to this deep V-neckline with a flattering A-line silhouette.

The delicate beaded embellishments and subtle sequins provide shimmer in the light, while the puff style sheer long sleeves give the ballgown a refined, romantic touch. The open back detail adds head-turning glamour, with the long luxurious train creating elegant, frothy movement with every step.

Spellbound Bridal’s DEMI gown:

DEMI is an elegant royal bridal gown with a tip of the shoulder scalloped bateau neckline. The luxurious full Mikado ballgown skirt has a subtle sheen and is both romantic and flattering for a wide range of brides. The intricate handsewn beadwork is carefully laid over a nude hidden bodice with full length sleeves to complete the look of a princess bride.

A Mikado wedding dress creates a clean and crisp silhouette, with captivating contours and subtle details. DEMI is a modern take on an effortlessly timeless style for your wedding day.

3. NUDE AND BLUSH BRIDAL HUES

The 2023-24 wedding dress catwalk has seen more nude and blush tones than ever before. If you’re looking for a gown that will stand out and be totally unique, subtle shades of pink and nude will certainly make you feel like a ‘blushing bride’. Perfectly complementing a wide variety of skin tones, it is no wonder they are dominating on the wedding world stage. The subtle nude and blush pink hue offers the ultimate balance of classic bridal vibes and unique feminine style.

Spellbound Bridal’s SIENNA gown:

The asymmetric lines of this one-shoulder bridal gown will compliment so many brides. SIENNA completes this semi-transparent upper layer with detailed sequined embroidery, while the modest sweetheart neckline nude bodice is alluring to her new partner in love and life.

With subtle shades of blush and nude SIENNA is the perfect match for a wide variety of skin tones. This wedding dress choice offers the ultimate balance of classic bridal vibes and unique feminine style. The full skirt created with glitter detail on this romantic and ornamental fabric will sweep down the aisle of every wedding ceremony to a reception of wonder and awe.

Spellbound Bridal’s OPHELIA gown:

Offering brides a delicate balance of femininity and romance, OPHELIA is an ivory and blush tulle wedding dress with a corset tie and carefully placed floral appliqué. This off-the-shoulder bridal gown with a modest deep neckline and enchanting illusion drop sleeves.

Effortlessly romantic, the secondary sparkle layer of tulle adds some fairytale magic to this lightly floral accented wedding dress. From first look to final dance, OPHELIA radiates effortless charm with her sophisticated A-line silhouette.

4. EXPOSED CORSETRY

Following on from last year’s Bridgerton inspired corset wedding dress trend, bridal designers have stepped it up a notch with exposed corsetry for 2023-24 brides. The timeless corset has been given a modern twist with exposed boning in the corset, to give it a chic, sexy and updated style. Visible corsets with sheer exposed boning accents are sure to capture the hearts of brides over the course of this year’s wedding season styling appointments.

Spellbound Bridal’s ALICIA gown:

Minimalist yet sophisticated — ALICIA was made for the bride who wants to make a striking, chic statement. This stunning sheath style gown features a modest plunge in her sweetheart neckline. A contrast to the front of the gown is the jaw-dropping back with its exposed corset-style and delightful bow adorning her lower back. Brides can feel confident that every aspect has been designed to emphasize her femininity.

The ALICIA bridal gown uses baronet satin which provides a rich lustrous drape with a soft luxurious feel. Brides will feel amazing in this glossy fine satin wedding dress, the fabric choice of royalty today and as far back as the early 20th century.

Spellbound Bridal’s MILLIE gown:

Corset wedding dresses are inherently romantic and sexy. In fact, this popular wedding dress style is amongst the most flattering for all body types. MILLIE is a breathtaking ivory tulle ball gown that will make all of your fairytale fantasies come true.

A modern take on a corset wedding dress, it features exposed boning on a sparkling lace appliqué bodice. The A-line tulle skirt and sheer full length puff sleeve with its subtle beaded edge, delivers a look that will truly wow. Your inner feminine goddess is going to find it hard to resist MILLIE, a boudoir inspired bridal gown mixed with a soft feminine design.

5. PEARLS ARE A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Pearl embellishments will continue to feature in the 2023-24 bridal season, on both dresses and bridal headwear. If the idea of a full pearl detail dress is too much for you, there are other more understated ways you can include this timeless addition. Pearls look especially elegant when scattered on a sheer sleeve, at the neckline of a bride’s dress, or scattered all over her wedding veil.

Spellbound Bridal’s JOSEPHINE gown:

JOSEPHINE is truly a bridal gown to behold. Designed with sparkle fabric that is further adorned with handsewn shiny pearls, makes this dress simply breathtaking.

The off-the-shoulder sleeve detail and corset boned bodice provide a flattering look to all brides, even those reluctant to show off their upper arm. A carefully hidden fastener also makes the sleeve detail detachable for an alternative second look in the evening. The princess skirt design will ensure the bride feels comfortable all day long.

Spellbound Bridal’s DORA gown:

Puff sleeves with delicate pearl detailing on the sleeve and empire line, will make brides feel like they have just stepped out of a fairytale castle. The design of the DORA ivory wedding dress is such that it will perfectly compliment a variety of female silhouettes, nipping in at the waist with a flattering square neckline. The side slit in the tulle skirt reveals some leg for a subtly sophisticated feminine allure. The DORA bridal gown will be custom made to your exact measurements, including plus sizes.

6. SLEEK & SIMPLE

While some brides adore extravagant beading and voluminous fabrics, others find beauty in sleek shapes, clean lines and the subtlest of detail. Those with a keen eye will know that even a simple design can make a huge impact. A minimalist bridal style can still make a maximalist statement.

Spellbound Bridal’s SHANIA gown:

SHANIA is the definition of a sleek minimalist bridal gown from the front with contrasting statement maximalism at the back. The strapless dress with a draped banded neckline is completed with a corset tie to the posterior and a stunning grand bow. SHANIA offers an effortless fitted silhouette that is both sleek and dramatic. Made with luxurious Mikado silk, this bridal gown is everything the minimalist bride could dream of when looking to make a big style statement on her wedding day.

