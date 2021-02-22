Getting crafty! How to make Stacey Solomon’s Easter Bunny Wreath

Stacey Solomon certainly has a spring in her step today! When her youngest son Rex went down for a snooze this afternoon, Stacey seized the opportunity and decided to add a bit of Easter magic to her home by creating the most adorable Easter bunny wreath to hang on her door this spring.

Stacey Solomon

Thankfully, she also took us along for the ride on her Instagram Stories, and shared the full tutorial so that we can all follow along at home, and enjoy our very own Easter crafts.

First of all, you’ll need a few supplies. Stacey used a hot glue gun, tape, craft loops, some hessian material, rope, and of course a variety of fake plants and flowers.

Stacey Solomon

Demonstrating what to do on her Instagram Stories, Stacey explains, “So I got one small hoop and one larger craft hoop. Placed the smaller above the bigger, attached two pipe-cleaners (which she later scrapped as they were too flimsy), shaped them into ears and taped it all together.”

“Wrapped the hoops in fejkas (fake plants). I used eucalyptus leaves — I get most of my fejkas from amazon or ebay.”

Stacey Solomon

Stacey then explains how the pipe-cleaners were too flimsy so instead she cut some brown card into the shape of a bunny’s ears, and then glued the rope to them.

Stacey Solomon

“Then I stuck some flowers inside the rope to make them look more like a bunny’s ears instead of leaves. Glued the ears to the hoop then added a little hessian bow,” Stacey describes.

Stacey Solomon

Last but not least, Stacey added a white fake flower off to the side of the bottom hoop to act as a fluffy little bunny’s tail. And voilà — you’ve got yourself a classy, simple Easter bunny wreath.