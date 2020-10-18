Get your hands on the Love Island pink personalised hairdryer

LanaiBLO was launched by power couple Katie Jane Goldin & Barry Scallan three years ago – it’s the secret hair weapon of many influential celebs such as Holly Willoughby, Dani Dyer, Scarlett Moffatt and Kimberly Walsh. Irish celebs love it too with everyone from Vogue Williams to Rosanna Davison and Suzanne Jackson to Pippa turning to the dryer to ensure they tresses always look on-point.

This year, LanaiBLO also made its television debut on the Love Island Winter 2020 series. The Pink and White LanaiBLO looked right at home in the colourful surroundings of the Love Island glam rooms and ensured that the Islanders’ hair was always party ready.

Since launching in 2016 they have been adding colour and fun to your hair routine and now we are excited to announce something that will make your LanaiBLO stand out even more. Introducing our PINK personalisation.

LanaiBLO’s unique personalisation has proven to be a popular option for LanaiBLO customers down through the years and they are now announcing their newest personalisation choice. When choosing your personalisation, you will now be able to choose the option of PINK personalisation on our popular White, Pink, Black and Electric Candy Units. It’s the same powerful and innovative LanaiBLO dryer, with just a little more attitude!

This is the perfect gift to give yourself, or of course your hair obsessed loved ones, the LanaiBLO is sure to be the definitive addition to hair care collections up and down the country. Their Limited Edition sell out colours, Rose Gold and Chrome are also back by popular demand and available while stocks last.

Not just focusing on style, the LanaiBLO is full of substance. Its innovative technology, lightweight and compact design results in a salon quality blow-dry without the risk of hand fatigue making it easy to use for both expert and novice. The lightweight design matched with the ultra-long cord, variable speed and temperature heat settings cater to all types of hair and strength required for your styling needs.

The high powered LanaiBLO employs fast-drying technology meaning you can get salon quality tresses in no time at all. What’s more, the LanaiBLO’s Iconic Technology and Tourmaline Crystal Compounds serve to seal in moisture and counteract frizz, leaving your locks more stylish and sleeker than you could ever have imagined.

This Christmas save someone’s time, and money, on countless trips to the salon by putting the professional power in their hands. Treat them, or yourself, to a LanaiBLO for just €99. Shopping for this ultimate festive gift has never been easier. Simply add to cart, checkout and have it sent straight to your door. No fuss, no queues and most importantly no stress – just quick and easy online shopping at www.lanaiblo.com.

Personalisation is available for just €114.99 with nationwide shipping available in both Ireland and the UK.