Get that beach babe look: The best non-crunchy texturising sprays

There’s nothing we love more in summer than a good natural beachy waves look.

Unfortunately, when our hair dries after being in the sea, it usually ends up being a natural beach snarl of a bird’s nest, rather than the effortlessly sexy wave. But fear not! There are solutions to this age old problem!

The sprays below are the man-made solution to the beach-hair problem. No more crunchy mousses or stiff clays – these sprays are all about bounce, softness and texture, giving you that enviable bounce and movement. Look like you’ve just stepped off the sand and are glowing with all that natural beach beauty with these handy products to live your best summer life!

Umberto Giannini is a staple of any girl’s hair care and this texturising spray is no different. It goes above and beyond a texturising spray by adding in UV filters to help protect hair from colour fade in the sun! Get the gorgeous salty hair look without the dryness and rough feel with this revolutionary added coconut oil spray! This texture spray gives you great beachy texture and volume, and the added nourishing Coconut Oil and UV filters to help protect against colour fade and roughness to! Get Beachy texture and volume, all with a matte finish and uplifting, fresh scents of bergamot and mandarin!

The Kristin Ess Soft shine spray is also a game changer – because you don’t apply it to wet hair like traditional sprays. Get your softest wave ever and avoid that salty/crunchy feel. After you air dry hair, flip your hair over and from side to side, applying a light veil over each section. The shine and separation is a dream and it will never feel crunchy!

This product also contains Zip-Up Technology™, their amazing strengthening complex designed to ""zip-up"" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and colour fade. So for enhanced shine and softness, this is definitely your go-to!

Want a really defined wavy look? Toni & Guy’s solution is this defining and separating formula, designed to give a tousled, beach babe look that is all about texture. A light hold means that you keep your natural bounciness without any of the thick crunchy feeling Defines & separates to create tousled texture and light hold without a crunchy feel.

Perfectly imperfect, sexy hair in a bottle is how this sweet sugar spray is advertised. Sounds sticky, right? Not with their Pro-v complex, specifically designed to add texture and captures perfectly undone hair, for just woke up like this allure with absolutely no stickiness.

Gives hair that beautiful wavy look – totally touchable and smelling like a dream as it mists a touch of light floral scent with notes of fresh berries and amber. Just mist all over tousled hair, air dry, and you're done!

Want that windswept beach wave look for summer hair everyday? The easy-to-use Stylista The Beach Wave Mist Hair Styling Spray from L'Oreal Paris is a personal favourite of mine. Spritz the salt spray for a beachy look with textured hair that lasts up to 24 hours. The silicone-free formula mean there’s no weird cast or clumping in your hair and scrunching the hair gives it that extra volume and texture.

Looking for a more moisturising option for drier hair? The dry argan-oil infused texture spray from Moroccan Oil could be your new best friend. For effortless, undone styles with long-lasting hold, use Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray as a finishing spray for styles with carefree, textured volume.

It can also be used as a prep spray to provide foundational grip needed for no-slip braids and updos. A particle matrix of high-performance resins and zeolite form a bond between hairs for a texturised hold with a dry finish.