Get ready to shine & shimmer with Bellamianta’s Christmas Gift Sets

It's the most fabulous time of the year and Bellamianta is here to ensure your holiday glow and makeup prowess are nothing short of perfection. Bellamianta’s Christmas gifting features the Dazzling Desires 6-Piece Beauty Set, Radiant Glow 3-Piece Tanning Set and Timeless Tanning Pharmacy Exclusive 4-Piece Set, which will illuminate as brilliantly as the twinkling lights. Get ready to shine and shimmer!

DAZZLING DESIRES 6 Piece-Beauty Set

RRP £49.99/ €54.99 (Worth £100/€120)

*NEW* Glow Base 3-in-1 Skin Illuminator, Primer, and Serum

Achieve an instant radiant glow with Bellamianta's Glow Base, a product infused with skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide. This formula is designed to hydrate and plump your skin, leaving it looking its best. You can use it on its own for a subtle glow, or apply it as a primer under your makeup to enhance your overall radiance. To achieve a natural, barely-there coverage and a sheer glow, simply use 1-3 pumps of the product and blend it into your skin using a brush or your fingertips.

*NEW* All-In-One Eye & Face Cream & Powder Palette

Bellamianta's All in One Palette is a makeup enthusiast's dream, offering a comprehensive selection of essentials to craft and contour the perfect look. Inside this versatile palette, you'll discover an array of makeup gems, including two face powders, a radiant blush, a dazzling highlighter and a gorgeous cream bronzer, perfect for sculpting that sun-kissed glow. To complete the ensemble, the palette boasts five neutral eyeshadows that enable you to effortlessly nail that perfect, pared-back glam look.

*NEW* Deuxline Dual Eyeliner – Shade Noir & Crème

This creamy dual liner is uniquely formulated to work effortlessly on both the lid and waterline, offering flexibility in your makeup routine. It features two complementary colours, nude and black, enabling you to add depth and dimension to your eyes and create a variety of eye-catching looks, from bold and dramatic to subtle and understated.

*NEW* Speakeasy Lipstick

Complete your signature Bella look with this creamy, long-lasting lipstick, enriched with vitamin E and cocoa butter. Available in a stunning, highly pigmented and universally flattering nude shade, it not only enhances your lips – it also nourishes them. It's the perfect finishing touch to elevate your beauty game.

4-in-1 Brush

Say goodbye to bulky brush sets and hello to your new beauty ally, poised to elevate your makeup game effortlessly. With four luxuriously soft brush heads meticulously designed to handle everything from liquids and creams to gels and powders, this brush is your go-to tool from prep to finish. The double-headed Base Layer Precision brush creates a flawless foundation, while the Buff and Blend duo excels at eyeshadow, concealing, contouring; before the Set and Secure brush seals your makeup with powder perfection.

Lady Lash Mascara

Get ready to create sensational lash looks with Bellamianta's Lady Lash Mascara. This mascara is your ticket to maximum volume, designed to enhance and visibly lengthen your lashes in just a single coat. With its ultra-black shade, it's your secret weapon for lifting and curling lashes without the hassles of clumping and smudging. Whether it's day or night, you can count on this mascara to keep your perfect lash look flawless and fabulous around the clock.

RADIANT GLOW 3-Piece Tanning Set (Medium, Dark or Ultra Dark)

RRP £29.99/ €34.99 (Worth £49.98/€59.99)

Luxury Tanning Mousse

Unlock that bold, beautiful signature Bella glow with this lavish tan mousse, available in medium, dark and ultra dark shades. Its premium formula includes supercharged DHA and organic tan enhancers and is infused with skin-loving ingredients like mango, papaya, goji berry, and pomegranate extracts. Packed with vitamins A, B, and C – it not only adds a natural-looking glow, it pampers and protects your skin. Hyaluronic acid provides hydration and rejuvenation, while ginkgo biloba stimulates collagen production. Witch hazel soothes and offers antioxidants, and seabuckthorn extract brings moisturising and rejuvenating properties. Suitable for all skin types, this vegan, cruelty-free, PETA-approved, and alcohol-free Luxury Tanning Mousse ensures you achieve a stunning, natural-looking tan while nurturing your skin to radiate health and vitality.

Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

This premium mitt ensures a seamless, streak-free tan application for a beautifully even, natural finish. Its water-resistant interior barrier protects your fingers from stains, making the tanning process a confident and comfortable experience. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned self-tanner, this velvet mitt is your ticket to achieving flawless, evenly applied tans with ease, leaving you with that radiant, streak-free look every time.

Bronzing Powder

Bellamianta’s lightweight bronzing powder contains ultra-fine pigments that reflect light, accentuating your best features and leaving you with a truly radiant look. Suitable for both the face and body, it provides seamless, all-over luminosity. Ideal for those seeking subtle coverage while maintaining a natural appearance, the unique formula enhances your skin's undertones, resulting in a flawless finish that appears entirely genuine. Whether used for contouring or to achieve an overall golden shimmer, this versatile bronzer is destined to become a makeup collection essential, offering a sun-kissed look without the need for actual sun exposure.

TIMELESS TANNING – 4-Piece Pharmacy Exclusive Set

RRP: £34.99/€39.99 (Worth £54.97/€63.97)

This classic tanning 4-piece set guarantees a timeless, sun-kissed glow. Embark on your journey with the Gentle Exfoliating Mitt and Glycolic Body Scrub Tan Eraser, enriched with natural fruit extracts to prime your skin. Then, embrace Bellamianta's Dark Tanning Mousse, infused with skin-loving hyaluronic acid and vitamins A, B, and C for a nourished complexion, using the sumptuous Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt for flawlessly streak-free results.

You can find Bellamianta's DAZZLING DESIRES 6 Piece-Beauty Set and RADIANT GLOW 3-Piece Tanning Set for purchase via www.bellamianta.com. The TIMELESS TANNING 4-Piece Pharmacy Exclusive Set is available for purchase exclusively via their website at pharmacies across the Republic of Ireland.