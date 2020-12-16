Get ready to binge! The US Office is returning to Netflix this January

Prepare yourselves The Office fans — The (US) Office is finally returning to Netflix this January, to start the year 2021 off right.

The Twitter account for Netflix UK & Ireland made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, by first tweeting an iconic Michael Scott quote, which read, “Oh my god. Okay, it's happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!”.

They then followed this up by tweeting, “The Office (US) returns to Netflix UK/IE in January.”

Fans of the show can appreciate and look forward to re-watching the many hilarious comedic moments, which were perfectly balanced by the heartfelt romantic storylines that had all of us on the edge of our seats — Jim and Pam will forever hold such a special place in our hearts.

Now that it’s returning to Netflix in just a matter of weeks, we seriously can’t wait to binge this show like there’s no tomorrow.

For those that don’t know, the hugely popular American mockumentary-style sitcom, originally based on the UK version with Ricky Gervais, became a huge success, and ran for a total of nine seasons from 2005 until 2013, and aired 201 episodes.

This lighthearted, comedy depicts the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Like its British counterpart, the series was filmed in a single-camera setup without a studio audience or a laugh track in order to simulate the look of an actual documentary.

What made The Office so special though, was the absolutely fantastic cast, which gave many actors their rise to fame, such as now Hollywood star, Steve Carell along with John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson.

Not only that, but the show also received quite a number of awards throughout the years, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Carell's performance, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

So, if you’re looking for something fun, easy and addictive to dive into, then we highly recommend checking out The (US) Office once it arrives on Netflix this January.