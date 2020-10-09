Get ready to binge! ‘Dawson’s Creek’ is coming to Netflix next month

Brace yourselves! Fans of the 90's teen drama will be pleased to know that all six seasons of Dawson's Creek are coming to Netflix UK and Ireland in a matter of weeks.

That's right — Netflix have just dropped the amazing news on Twitter. "Spend the winter in Capeside. Dawson's Creek comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Nov," they revealed.

Mark your calendars folks, on November 1, just over three weeks, the iconic series will return to our screens once again.

In case you need a refresher, Dawson's Creek follows a group of teens and childhood friends from a small seaside town called Capeside, as they tackle the ever challenging phases of adolescence.

Gaining quite the fanbase, the show starred James Van Der Beek, who played Dawson, the title character, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams and Kerr Smith.

It was the loveable yet flawed characters combined with the dramatic and heartfelt storylines which captivated viewers and had us tuning in time and time again.

Dawson's Creek was first released in 1998 ending in 2003, and ran for 6 whole seasons, filming 128 episodes. The show was created by Kevin Williamson, who later went on to,work on another teen drama, this time with a supernatural twist, The Vampire Diaries.

We seriously can't wait to binge-watch Dawson's Creek this winter and take a much needed trip down memory lane.