Get ready for winter with McCabes Pharmacy’s flu vaccinations

We might have only just settled into autumn, but winter – and more importantly, flu season – will be here before we know it.

There is nothing more precious than your health and your loved ones' wellbeing, which is why it is so important that we look after ourselves as we head into the colder months.

To help prepare the population for flu season, McCabes Pharmacy, Ireland's largest pharmacy brand, has now launched its nationwide flu and COVID-19 winter vaccination service.

In 110 McCabes pharmacies nationwide, both adults and children will be able to avail of the service, titled ‘Protect Your Loved Ones, Get Vaccinated’.

According to new research commissioned by McCabes Pharmacy, 44% of Irish parents said their children had flu in the last 12 months, and 27% of those parents were forced to take unpaid leave from work to look after them.

The rise in flu cases has also placed a severe strain on national hospitals in recent years. In the final week of December 2024, flu patients more than doubled, while hospitalisations rose from 264 to 531, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This year, McCabes Pharmacy remain focused on helping you and your loved ones to stay protected throughout the colder months. Young children, adults over 60, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are all particularly at risk.

At McCabes Pharmacy, COVID-19 vaccines are also available free of charge for at-risk groups, with the option to book both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations together. The HSE has confirmed that anyone over the age of 18 can get a COVID-19 vaccine in autumn/winter 2025/2026 if they choose to, following discussions with their local healthcare provider.

McCabes Pharmacy branches nationwide will provide the flu vaccine free for all children aged 2–17 and adults aged 60+. Not only does it protect yourself, but it also reduces the spread of illness to your family, friends and the wider community.

Booking your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is simple and can be done online via McCabes Pharmacy’s website here, or in store at your local McCabes Pharmacy. Appointments can be made online via the website, through the McCabes Pharmacy app, or in store.