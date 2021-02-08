Get excited! Prince Harry will be the next person on Carpool Karaoke

It’s time to prepare yourself for another wonderful season of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, and all of the outstanding guests which are sure to be on the show, including none other than Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Carpool Karaoke is a combination we never thought we would see, but apparently anything is possible, after the 36-year-old dad was seen on an open-top bus travelling around Hollywood with James, as is the new Covid-friendly format of the show.

According to a source who spoke to People, “They taped a Covid appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker.”

Going on to discuss how the dynamic duo got on together, the insider explains, “They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter. They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks.”

“They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now,” the source added.

Prince Harry will be joining a wonderful lineup of past guests on the show including the likes of Justin Bieber, One Direction Britney Spears, Adele, Elton John, Michelle Obama and so many more.

In previous episodes of this iconic series, we see Late Late Show host James Corden interview various celebrities, musicians and actors about their life and career while also singing a few tunes together as they carpool around the city of LA together.

This new revelation leaves us with so many questions — most importantly though, what will Prince Harry’s go-to karaoke song be?