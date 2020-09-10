Gerry Ryan’s ‘majestic’ family home in Clontarf is up for sale for €2M

The family home of the late broadcaster, Gerry Ryan, has just been put up for sale with an asking price of €2M. While this might be a bit outside of our price range, we can’t help but lust after this dreamy property.

18 Castle Avenue, Clontarf was the former family home of the great broadcaster, Gerry Ryan, where he lived with his wife, Morah, and their five children, Lottie (33), Rex (29), Bonnie (27), Elliott (23) and Babette (19).

The family lived there from 2002 until 2008, when Gerry and Morah decided to separate, before he sadly passed away in 2010.

The eighteenth-century house is described as “one of the most beautiful homes in Clontarf,” according to the real-estate listing. This “majestic property” includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four lavish reception rooms.

The property which comprises 266 square-metres, has been “extended and refurbished to impeccable modern standards”. On either side of the welcoming entrance hallway, lie two very grand reception rooms, which overlook the beautifully manicured front garden.

There is a common theme which is featured throughout the home, as the colour dark grey is splashed across the walls and ceilings, as well as being integrated into many of the furnishings. The dark neutral tones, combined with the glamorous decor, perfectly blend the masculine and feminine feel.

“Kitchen and staircase form the centrepiece of this beautiful home,” which also leads to a large and bright family living space. Here, you can access the rear garden with a south and west facing aspect, making it ideal for entertaining.

The upstairs of this lavish property includes a spacious landing with a feature window that spans the two floors, four double bedrooms and one single, as well as an amazing bathroom with a free-standing tub and star lit walk-in-shower. The glorious master bedroom includes it’s own en-suite and hidden walk-in-wardrobe.

According to the listing, “Rarely does an opportunity like this come to market to purchase one of the most beautiful homes in Clontarf.” So if you’ve got some spare cash lying around, you might want to move quickly on this one.