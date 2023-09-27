Georgie Crawford welcomes birth of baby girl via surrogate

Georgie Crawford is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Georgie and her husband Jamie as they have announced the birth of their second child. The pair are already proud parents to a six-year-old daughter named Pia.

The Good Glow podcaster shared the wonderful news to social media today that her second child, a beautiful baby girl, had been born via surrogate on Monday.

Georgie took to Instagram to share a collection of adorable snaps of her and her family with their newest arrival at the hospital to her 106K Instagram followers.

Georgie captioned the sweet post, “Just before lunchtime on Monday, Tahlie Crawford made her entrance into the world. All 5 pounds 7 ounces of her! Her name meaning ‘leaping water’ representing the many trips to many countries she made as a tiny embryo”.

“To hold our surrogate mother’s hand with Tahlie between us & knowing we will be forever connected has changed me forever. She has given us the greatest gift of our lives”.

“We are so grateful to the kindness and love we have received in Georgia and we cannot wait to come home as a family of 5 (not forgetting Piper [dog emoji])”.

The health coach closed off by adding, “Tahlie, though teeny tiny, has already taught me a lifetime of lessons…patience, trust and hope…she is finally here, our miracle baby”.

Many famous faces and pals of Georgie’s rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Jamie on the birth of baby Tahlie.

TV presenter Síle Seoige wrote, “The most amazing news! Welcome to the world Tahlie. So happy for you all”.

Couldn’t be happier for you all.. welcome to the world baby girl, congratulations”, penned influencer Rosie Connolly.

Social media star Dominique Nugent added, “Amazing news, huge congratulations to you all. I love the meaning of her name”.

Georgie and Jamie announced they were expecting their second child back in April when they posted an emotional video of them finding out their surrogate was pregnant.

At the time, the wellness speaker revealed, “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us. In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer”.

Georgie and Jamie tied the knot back in 2015, and went on to welcome their daughter Pia into the world in February 2017.

Shortly after Pia’s birth, Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer and opted to freeze her eggs before undergoing cancer treatment and has been keeping her social media followers up to date with her fertility and surrogacy journey ever since.