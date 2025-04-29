Georgia Toffolo reveals if she married James Watt ‘for his money’

Georgia Toffolo has addressed whether or not she got married for her husband’s money.

Last month, the former Made In Chelsea star married BrewDog founder James Watt, five months after the happy couple got engaged.

As she continues to enjoy her newlywed bubble, Georgia has now addressed speculations regarding her recent nuptials.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram account and invited fans to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan bluntly asked: “Are you with James for his money?”

In response, Georgia filmed a video alongside a screenshot of the pair’s shared bank account, showcasing that there is no money in the specific account.

“Going off the state of our joint bank account, on balance I would say probably not. What do you think?” she exclaimed with a laugh.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, the former I’m A Celebrity winner was asked if she had decided to take James’ last name.

“I love that someone has asked this question. So, to answer directly, no I haven’t, but I wonder whether my feelings on that might change as the time goes on? I don’t know. I’m sort of in two minds about the whole thing,” she began.

“I think my surname is such a big part of my identity. It literally is my name, as most people know me. So, I feel quite wedded to it, but at the same time, I’m quite traditional and you know, if we have children one day, they will 100 percent have James’ surname, so it would be a bit weird if I don’t,” Toff continued.

“For now, I think from a work perspective, and just personally how I perceive myself, which is quite important… Toff is really big part of me, and to be really frank, I can’t be bothered with all the admin,” she added.

Last month, Georgia announced that she had eloped with James in Scotland, with just 48 hours’ notice for their guests.

“James and I got married today. 1st March will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife,” she penned.