Georgia Toffolo details how she organised her wedding in 48 hours

Georgia Toffolo has shared a new insight into her wedding day!

On March 1, the former I’m A Celebrity winner eloped with BrewDog founder James Watt, five months after they got engaged.

Now, four months into her married life, Georgia has given her fanbase an insight into how she planned her nuptials in just 48 hours.

Last night, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to upload video clips of the happy couple capturing wedding photos on James’ father’s boat.

“There was no dramatic dress reveal. No fuss. Just our family in his hometown of Gardenstown in northeast Scotland, in the same church his grandparents and great-grandparents got married in. It felt exactly right,” Georgia began in her caption.

“Invites went out on WhatsApp 48 hours before. I didn’t do a dress fitting. It was four inches too big and I wore it anyway. My bouquet was a bunch of supermarket daffodils I stole off the kitchen table on the way out of the house. Tea and toast at James’s Granny’s house before the ceremony,” she detailed.

“James’s daughters planned the entire thing in a white board in our kitchen. Monty was our ring bearer. Stanley Johnson read Corinthians 13 and yes, we are genuinely friends. I arrived at the church in our family rental van. James left in the boot because there wasn’t enough room lol,” Georgia recalled.

“The girls baked our wedding cake that morning. We did our pics on James’ dad’s lobster fishing boat. We had sausage rolls at the tiny little pub in the village then went to BrewDog (handily we didn’t need to pull serious strings to get booking) for beers and burgers. I haven’t felt that calm and relaxed since, it was serene,” the former Made In Chelsea star admitted.

“It was 2 degrees (freezing) but big bright sunshine. It felt like it was the first time the sun had shone in 6 months up there. No drama. No production. Just the most magical and special day. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Georgia added.

Many of Georgia’s followers have since commented their reactions, with one replying: “This is so beautiful! Thank you for sharing.”

“The perfect day,” another agreed.