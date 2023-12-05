Georgia Kousoulou unveils stunning photo after surprise wedding

Georgia Kousoulou has been sharing an insight into her surprise wedding ceremony.

The former The Only Way is Essex star secretly tied the knot to her partner Tommy Mallet on December 1, much to her fans’ surprise.

After sharing the exciting news of their big day, Georgia admitted that the pair wanted to ‘end the year happy’ after a ‘challenging’ past few months.

Now, the 32-year-old has unveiled a new photo from her and Tommy’s wedding to social media.

Posting the photo of the lovebirds along with their two-year-old son Brody to her 1.5M Instagram followers, Kousoulou teased that she wouldn’t be posting more wedding snaps any time soon as she said “Last one for a while”.

The reality TV star added, “Thank you all so much for all your love. Such a nice way to end the year”.

Many of Georgia’s fans headed to the comments to compliment the new photo from her big day.

One fan said, “Awe this is just an amazing and beautiful picture @georgiakousoulou sending lots of love to you all”.

“Amazingly gorgeous photos! Huge congratulations”, penned a second fan, while another added, “The pics keep getting better”.

Georgia previously gave a closer look at her stunning gown when she unveiled a picture of her heading into her wedding ceremony while holding her bouquet of deep red roses.

She penned, “Love, health & happiness for 2024”.

When announcing that she and Tommy had tied the knot, Georgia shared a snap of the newlyweds in their wedding outfits with their son and wrote, “1st December… we done a thing”.

“After a challenging year. We decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife”.

“Wedding part 2 coming soon”, she added with a Spanish flag emoji, hinting that the couple would be celebrating their nuptials in Spain at a later stage.

The family had been through a challenging time recently as Georgia suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage back in April.