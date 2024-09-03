Georgia Kousoulou ‘teary’ as she opens up about son’s milestone

Georgia Kousoulou has been opening up about her son Brody’s latest milestone.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has revealed her and her family’s life is ‘changing’ in a big way as her three-year-old is preparing to start preschool.

Admitting she’s been ‘teary’ as her first-born gets older and reaches this milestone, Georgia has shared her joy for her son to make new friends and learn new things.

Opening up to her 1.5M Instagram followers, Kousoulou shared adorable photos of Brody smiling from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed a lunch date at Pizza Express together.

In the caption of the post, the reality star explained, “A little lunch date just us two. From tomorrow everything changes .. I know we have made the right choice sending brody to preschool but I can’t help feel teary knowing life as we have known for the last 3 years will change”.

“Brody loves learning & I can’t wait to watch him meet friends & learn so much but oh will I miss my little shadow.. time really does go so fast”.

Georgia also unveiled another snap to her Stories and revealed, “Little pizza express lunch date with my baby… gonna miss our days… Where has the time gone”.

Brody starting preschool is not the only big change the family will be experiencing as Georgia announced the wonderful news that she and her husband Tommy Mallet are expecting another baby together.

The couple, who shared their exciting baby news with the world in May, are set to welcome the birth of a little girl in December.

When confirming her pregnancy earlier this year, Georgia revealed her ‘rainbow baby’ had been conceived through IVF treatment following a devastating baby loss in April 2023.

Georgia previously shared a sweet insight into Brody’s excitement to become a big brother as she confessed, “Oh my .. brody was cuddling me & he said “ mum I can hear my sister , I am going to cuddle her when she comes out of your belly””.

“the smile on his face, the best moment ever .. I can’t wait to see him be the best big brother my sweet boy”.