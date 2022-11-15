Georgia Kousoulou supported after saying she nearly split with fiancé

Georgia Kousoulou is keeping it real.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has been flooded with support from many social media users after she posted a teaser clip from her and her fiancé, Tommy Mallet’s new TV show Baby Steps.

The video, posted to her 1.5M Instagram followers, shows the couple, who share their son Brody together, talking about a difficult time in their relationship when they were close to ‘breaking up their family’.

The post is captioned, “We always promised we would be real & raw with you.. it doesn’t get any more real this this…COMING SOON…”.

The emotional clip starts with Tommy explaining, “It's been a tough three months. How do I start? Brody's good, better than ever. Smiley, cheeky. He's getting big”.

“And he's the reason why I had to confront something I've been dealing with for 30 years… To stop me from losing my family”.

Georgia then says, “I think we both got to a point where we were just like, you know, it's not working. I feel like we both was on the same page and he said he wanted to move out, and I would move out”

The TOWIE star then reveals, “And then I remember taking my ring off”.

Mallet, who also appeared on The Only Way is Essex added, “It's still very raw, but there's been developments in the last few weeks that have given me hope”.

As she starts to cry, Kousoulou shares, “I just feel like pre-Brody, maybe I would've just walked away. When you're a mum, you just can't.

The video draws to a close as the 31-year-old adds, “You can't just break up your family like that, can you?”.

Georgia’s comments were flooded with supportive messages from famous faces and praise from fans as she posted this intimate moment in her and Tommy’s relationship.

TOWIE star Chloe Ross wrote, “You both should be so proud of yourselves, I’m proud of you for sharing your story, love you all so much”.

“So refreshing seeing people show the bad and not just good good good”, penned social media influencer Talia Oatway.

A fan of Georgia’s said, “No one ever talks about the incredible strain that a baby has on a relationship. Even the strongest of couples gets tested!”.

While another added, “Love the fact that you have been vulnerable enough to share this with the world and make us all struggling feel better that we are not alone x”.