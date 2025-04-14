Georgia Kousoulou shares updates on wedding with Tommy Mallet

Georgia Kousoulou is looking ahead to her wedding!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex initially tied the knot with her husband Tommy Mallet in December 2023, in a small ceremony in London.

Now, following the birth of their baby daughter Gigi last November, the couple are planning on celebrating their nuptials for a second time later this year, along with their three-year-old son Brody.

Ahead of their special day, Georgia has been opening up about how her wedding plans have been progressing so far!

In an interview with OK!, the 33-year-old confessed: “I've had these plans in my head for so long, I can't believe it's finally happening.”

Georgia then went on to admit that the happy couple are feeling “all good” and “so excited” for their upcoming wedding.

“Everyone already knows it's in Majorca, but I won't reveal exactly where – I want it to be a surprise! I want everyone to be like, ‘Oh, my God!’ when they see it. I'm about to up the game. I just hope everyone loves it,” she teased.

When asked if Tommy has been heavily involved in planning their second wedding ceremony, Georgia exclaimed: “Oh, I'm a control freak – it's all me! I love it. I ask him for his opinions, but honestly, I don't want him to get involved. It's my thing. I want him to be shocked, like, ‘Wow, this is amazing!’”

The reality star was also quizzed about whether or not there will be any of her former TOWIE castmates in attendance.

Although she did not name names, Georgia confirmed: “Yes, definitely a few! I don't want to give too much away, but they're involved – and I can't wait. And Brody and Gigi will obviously have their moments.”

Georgia and Tommy surprised their fanbase in December 2023 when they revealed they had secretly tied the knot.

Sharing snaps on Instagram at the time, Georgia wrote: “1st December… we done a thing. After a challenging year, we decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife. Wedding part 2 coming soon.”