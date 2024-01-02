Georgia Kousoulou discusses second wedding ceremony in Spain

Georgia Kousoulou has been opening up about her wedding.

The former The Only Way is Essex star tied the knot to her partner Tommy Mallet in a surprise ceremony in London on December 1.

A month on from their big day, Georgia has been opening up about the couple’s plans for a second wedding ceremony in Spain, surrounded by all of their friends and family.

Admitting that their London ceremony was ‘last minute’ Georgia spoke to OK!, about the big day.

The 32-year-old revealed, “It was quite last minute. I booked it but I didn’t put much thought into it – that’s why it went so well. It was so good and we had the best day”.

“They all came, the immediate family. It was perfect, absolutely perfect. It was so funny as I hadn’t told some friends. I decided to put it on Instagram and it went everywhere”.

“They’d be [put out] if I didn’t have part two coming up! Everyone’s so excited. I’m excited about the second part but I’m feeling the pressure”.

“We have pushed it back to 2025. Because of losing the baby… I want a baby first”, Georgia explained as she mentioned the heartbreaking pregnancy loss she experienced at 12 weeks last April.

Kousoulou went on to say, “I pushed part two back as it relieves a lot of pressure. Basically, it was Tommy’s idea. First of all I was really upset – I think deep down it was the best thing to do but I just didn’t want to hear it”.

“Part two will be so different. There were some things we didn’t do for part one, so we can do them in Spain. I want the second one to feel so special. We will do all the vows, the first dance, my dad walking me down the aisle – we wanted to keep that for part two”.

Georgia then revealed that her and Tommy’s two-year-old son Brody will have a role to play in his parents’ second wedding ceremony.

“Brody didn’t have a role last time around, but he will. He will be a bit older. He can maybe carry the rings”.

The former TOWIE star also admitted that she has a plan in place to ensure Tommy goes through with the second part of their wedding celebrations in 2025.

“I have made Tommy sign a contract – I wrote it myself – so the Spain wedding still happens. I was worried he would go, “We are married now,” but it has done me a favour. It has made him want to get married even more!”.