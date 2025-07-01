Georgia Harrison details when her first boyfriend ‘kicked her out of a car’

Georgia Harrison has recalled a terrifying moment of abuse during her first relationship.

The former Love Island star, who is also pregnant with her first child, has revealed that she was abused during her first romantic relationship.

Speaking on the We Need to Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson, the 30-year-old described how her first partner affected her.

“I was 18 and it was my first proper relationship of understanding myself within a partner and unfortunately it was really emotionally and sometimes physically abusive,” she began.

“I had no idea how much verbal and physical abuse was happening. I was completely naive to this. The emotional abuse was more traumatic and had a far longer lasting effect on me than any of the physical abuse,” Georgia admitted.

“He'd hold me face down on a bed, where he'd spit in my face. He once kicked me out of a moving car. It was moving slow, but it was still really traumatic. I was really bruised from the experience,” she recalled.

“The emotional abuse would be because he knew I'd never been naked with other men and stuff like that. He'd always say, ‘You might think you're good-looking with your clothes on and all boys do, but actually you're disgusting naked,’” the reality star detailed.

“Anything you can imagine that you could say to someone, he would say to me. And I would then start to believe it,” she continued, adding: “I would get in trouble for speaking to certain people, going certain places. I just felt completely and utterly trapped.”

Georgia concluded: “Those abusive relationships, they shape how you see yourself. And it's really hard to ever shake that off.”

On April 26, Georgia and her new partner Jack – whom she has been dating since last summer – announced that they are expecting their first child together, describing it as a “beautiful surprise”.

At the time, the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring."