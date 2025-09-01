Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei gives update on her fertility struggles

Sophie Kasaei has shared an update on her desire to start a family.

For the past year, the former Geordie Shore star has remained open with her fanbase about her struggles to conceive with her boyfriend, Jordan Brook.

Last month, Sophie confirmed that they had recently suffered a chemical pregnancy – an early pregnancy loss that typically happens shortly after the embryo implants.

Now, as they continue with their fertility difficulties, Sophie has shared an update on her hopes to start a family.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Jordan at the airport, announcing that she has started Lymphocyte Immunization Therapy (LIT).

According to The Fertility And Gynaecology Academy, the treatment unfolds by “analysing a patient’s immune system and administering appropriate immune therapy.”

In her caption, Sophie penned: “After 28 months our fertility journey continues. Today we are heading to @fertilysis to start our first round of Lit therapy amongst other treatments. Our biggest leap forwards on our journey in what feels like forever.”

“As a team we are taking every day, week and month as it comes. We will not give up,” she continued.

“Thank you to every single friend, member of our families and everyone else who continues to reach out with kind words and support, it really does mean the world,” the reality star praised.

Following her emotional update, many of Sophie’s fellow famous faces have since been commenting their support.

“Good luck guys, this is the beginning,” replied TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger.

“Best of luck to you both, you deserve this so much,” added Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips.

Last week, Sophie appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and opened up about her chemical pregnancy. Sophie recalled that she had a positive pregnancy test, but when she immediately took a second test, she got a negative result.

“I looked into it and apparently saw a chemical pregnancy. So it's where the body is producing a pregnancy, but it just goes,” she explained.

“Extremely tough because you're celebrating a pregnancy and you're fantasising over this life you're going to have. And then it's taken away from you within 10 minutes – if that – like, 20 minutes. That was a really, really hard point of mine and Jordan's fertility struggle,” she noted further.