Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson shares update after revealing pregnancy

Marnie Simpson has shared a candid update on her pregnancy!

Last week, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Casey Johnson.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2023, are already parents to their two young sons – five-year-old Rox and two-year-old Oax.

Now, a few days on from her wonderful news, Marnie has shared an update on her health during her pregnancy.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories to record a video message to her fanbase.

“No one will understand how much of a clip I look every single day at the minute. This pregnancy is so different. I just feel so rotten. I just feel so not myself. The energy levels of a snail. I don’t know how I’m surviving. It literally feels like survival every single day,” Marnie admitted.

“I know I’ve been really quiet, but it’s because most days I’m really, genuinely just so poorly, but I do want to come on and just discuss everything pregnancy related with you all, about how it happened and all the details surrounding it,” she explained.

Marnie then went on to address her fans’ surprise at her pregnancy, given that she had stated in recent years that she didn’t intend to have a third child.

“As you all know, I was totally done at two, and this was a complete and utter surprise,” she teased in her video.

Marnie’s update comes after she recently confirmed that she has been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy. According to the NHS, the condition causes excessive nausea and vomiting.

In a written post to her Instagram stories, Marnie stated yesterday: “Suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum throughout this pregnancy. Been so hard. Never had this with my other pregnancies so it's a shock.”

She added: “Sorry for being quiet but most days I'm vomiting any tips send my way, I started on medication very early but it stopped working after 6 weeks of taking it.”