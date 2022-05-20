Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson has shared her unique baby boy’s name

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson announced that she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week with an adorable black and white snap shared to Instagram, but there was no mention of the tot’s name.

Now we know it! Marnie’s fiancé Casey Johnson shared a snap of him and his new son together today with the caption, “Welcome to the world my boy. Oax Rubi Johnson. 6.13 pounds. Born at 11.30am. 16.05.22”.

He continued, “Our beautiful boy you have completed our family”. What an unusual and cool name!

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the new parents again and share their thoughts on his name.

One follower wrote, “Beautiful name! Huge congratulations xxxx”.

“Aww congratulations on the safe arrival of baby Oax”, penned a second.

A third added, “Little Oax the most beautiful tiny bubba ever. Could he be more precious”.

The couple already share a son together, whose name is also quite different and similar to their new arrival. He is named Rox and was born in October 2019 and is sure to make the best big brother to Oax.