Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson confirms wedding to Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson is officially a wife!

The Geordie Shore star has confirmed that she tied the knot with her fiancé Casey Johnson earlier today.

"We've finally tied the knot – we're over the moon!", the 31-year-old exclaimed in a statement released to OK!.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marnie♡ (@marns)

It is believed that the wedding has been filled by many of Marnie’s fellow Geordie Shore co-stars, and that it is also being filmed for the popular reality show.

Earlier today, celebrities such as Charlotte Crosby confirmed their attendance at the exciting ceremony.

“Todays the day to celebrate the unconditional love between @marns & @caseycodyj,” Charlotte penned, alongside emojis for a bride and groom.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Marnie and Casey first got engaged in August 2020. “And just like that I’m now a finance, and I’m marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky️ @caseycodyj,” the reality star had gushed on social media at the time.

Marnie and Casey had originally intended to tie the knot in August 2021, but they were unfortunately forced to postpone their big day as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The happy couple first met in 2017, when they both appeared on the MTV dating show Single AF. They quickly hit it off and soon entered a relationship. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marnie (@marns)

After two years of dating, the couple became parents for the first time when they welcomed their first child into the world. 

In October 2019, Marnie gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Rox. The labour took its toll on the new mum, however, as it lasted for 28 hours and resulted in Marnie losing two pints of blood.

They subsequently became a family of four in May of last year, when the pair’s second son Oax was born. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

